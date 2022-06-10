Log in
    3292   JP3047650001

AEON REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3292)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-10 am EDT
153200.00 JPY   -0.78%
03:32aAEON REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rating
PU
03/17AEON REIT INVESTMENT : Presentation Materials for Investor Meeting For the 18th Fiscal Period Ended January 31 , 2022
PU
03/17AEON REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Details of Debt Financing) ,Establishment of Interest Rate Swaps and Sustainability Derivative
PU
AEON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rating

06/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

June 10, 2022

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation:

AEON REIT Investment Corporation

1-2-1, Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Executive Director

(Securities code: 3292)

Asset Manager:

AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Nobuaki Seki, Representative Director and President

Inquiries:

Tomohiro Itosaka, Managing Director in charge of

Finance and Administration

(TEL: +81-3-5283-6360)

Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rating

AEON REIT Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) has changed the outlook of the Investment Corporation long-term issuer credit rating today as follows.

Credit Rating Agency

Rating target

Previous

Current

Long-term issuer rating

AA-

AA-

JCR

Outlook

Stable

Positive

For further information of the rating, please refer to the JCR's website.

https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/

End

Disclaimer

AEON REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
