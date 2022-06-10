AEON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rating

(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
June 10, 2022
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation:
AEON REIT Investment Corporation
1-2-1, Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Executive Director
(Securities code: 3292)
Asset Manager:
AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd.
|
Representative:
|
Nobuaki Seki, Representative Director and President
|
Inquiries:
|
Tomohiro Itosaka, Managing Director in charge of
|
|
Finance and Administration
|
|
(TEL: +81-3-5283-6360)
Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rating
AEON REIT Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) has changed the outlook of the Investment Corporation long-term issuer credit rating today as follows.
|
|
Credit Rating Agency
|
|
|
Rating target
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term issuer rating
|
|
AA-
|
|
AA-
|
|
JCR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outlook
|
|
Stable
|
|
Positive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information of the rating, please refer to the JCR's website.
https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/
End
Disclaimer
AEON REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:31:03 UTC.