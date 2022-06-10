AEON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rating

(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

June 10, 2022

Investment Corporation:

AEON REIT Investment Corporation

1-2-1, Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Executive Director

(Securities code: 3292)

Asset Manager:

AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Representative Director and President Inquiries: Tomohiro Itosaka, Managing Director in charge of Finance and Administration (TEL: +81-3-5283-6360)

Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rating

AEON REIT Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) has changed the outlook of the Investment Corporation long-term issuer credit rating today as follows.

Credit Rating Agency Rating target Previous Current Long-term issuer rating AA- AA- JCR Outlook Stable Positive

For further information of the rating, please refer to the JCR's website.

https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/

