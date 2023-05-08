Advanced search
    3292   JP3047650001

AEON REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3292)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-08 am EDT
157000.00 JPY   +1.36%
03:51aAeon Reit Investment : Notice Concerning the Impact of the Earthquake (Noto region, Ishikawa Prefecture)
PU
04/27Aeon Reit Investment : Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Director in the Asset Management Company
PU
03/28Aeon Reit Investment : Uploaded "Sustainability Report 2022".
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning the Impact of the Earthquake (Noto region, Ishikawa Prefecture)

05/08/2023 | 03:51am EDT
(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 8, 2023

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation:

AEON REIT Investment Corporation

1-14-10, Uchikanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Executive Director

(Securities code: 3292)

Asset Manager:

AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Representative Director and

President

Inquiries: Taro Nakamura, General Manager of

Finance and Planning Department

(TEL: +81-3-6779-4073)

Notice Concerning the Impact of the Earthquake (Noto region, Ishikawa Prefecture)

An earthquake whose epicenter was Noto region, Ishikawa Prefecture occurred around 2:42 p.m. and around 9:58 p.m. on May 5, 2023.

We announce as of today the effect and the situation on our properties in this earthquake where maximum intensity 4 or higher was measured as follows;

Maximum

Property

Location

Operational

Intensity

name

Status

4

AEON MALL Kahoku

Kahoku City, Ishikawa Pref.

open as usual

4

AEON MALL Shinkomatsu

Komatsu City,Ishikawa Pref.

open as usual

All the properties in our portfolio are open as usual. We have no report of personal damage and the details of the damages of the facilities are under investigation.

We will make an announcement promptly if any cases of damages likely to have a major impact on operating results are found.

End

*AEON REIT Investment Corporation's website: https://www.aeon-jreit.co.jp/en/index.html

Disclaimer

AEON REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
