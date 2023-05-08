AEON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning the Impact of the Earthquake (Noto region, Ishikawa Prefecture)

(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 8, 2023

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation:

AEON REIT Investment Corporation

1-14-10, Uchikanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Executive Director

(Securities code: 3292)

Asset Manager:

AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Representative Director and

President

Inquiries: Taro Nakamura, General Manager of

Finance and Planning Department

(TEL: +81-3-6779-4073)

Notice Concerning the Impact of the Earthquake (Noto region, Ishikawa Prefecture)

An earthquake whose epicenter was Noto region, Ishikawa Prefecture occurred around 2:42 p.m. and around 9:58 p.m. on May 5, 2023.

We announce as of today the effect and the situation on our properties in this earthquake where maximum intensity 4 or higher was measured as follows;

Maximum Property Location Operational Intensity name Status 4 AEON MALL Kahoku Kahoku City, Ishikawa Pref. open as usual 4 AEON MALL Shinkomatsu Komatsu City,Ishikawa Pref. open as usual

All the properties in our portfolio are open as usual. We have no report of personal damage and the details of the damages of the facilities are under investigation.

We will make an announcement promptly if any cases of damages likely to have a major impact on operating results are found.

End

*AEON REIT Investment Corporation's website: https://www.aeon-jreit.co.jp/en/index.html