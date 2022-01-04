Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEONTS   TH0664010Z03

AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AEONTS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEON Thana Sinsap Thailand Public : Name Change of AEONTS's Subsidiary

01/04/2022 | 08:39am EST
Date/Time
04 Jan 2022 19:50:59
Headline
Name Change of AEONTS's Subsidiary
Symbol
AEONTS
Source
AEONTS
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Aeon Thana Sinsap Thailand pcl published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 13:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 858 M 567 M 567 M
Net income 2022 3 994 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 47 125 M 1 414 M 1 417 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 188,50 THB
Average target price 229,63 THB
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masanori Kosaka Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Kazumasa Oshima Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hideki Wakabayashi Chairman
Junichi Iwakami Senior EVP-Information Technology
Noppun Muangkote Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%1 414
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.2.04%16 830
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-4.39%11 856
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-5.65%9 678
THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%1 188
THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC.2.03%792