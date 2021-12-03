Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    AEONTS   TH0664010Z03

AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AEONTS)
Summary 
Summary

AEON Thana Sinsap Thailand Public : Notification of the Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 13/2021; connected transactions

12/03/2021 | 01:02am EST
Date/Time
03 Dec 2021 12:55:24
Headline
Notification of the Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 13/2021; connected transactions
Symbol
AEONTS
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Aeon Thana Sinsap Thailand pcl published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 18 858 M 558 M 558 M
Net income 2022 4 080 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 46 875 M 1 382 M 1 386 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 187,50 THB
Average target price 230,13 THB
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masanori Kosaka Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Kazumasa Oshima Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hideki Wakabayashi Chairman
Junichi Iwakami Senior EVP-Information Technology
Noppun Muangkote Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.64%1 382
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.26.11%15 580
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.340.86%14 724
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION80.53%9 323
THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.62%1 114
THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC.15.45%689