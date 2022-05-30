Notification of the Resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 6/2022: Cancellation of ESOP and matters related to ESOP and revised Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the Year 2022

(Translation)

No.10/2022

May 30, 2022

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Re: Notification of the Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 6/2022: Cancellation of ESOP and related matters to ESOP and revised Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the Year 2022;

According to the Board of Director's Meeting of AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("the Company") No. 4/2022, which was held on April 28, 2022 had a resolution of approval including "Employee Stock Option Program (ESOP)", "Increasing the Company's registered capital", "The amendment of Clause 4 (Registered Capital) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company", and "The allocation of the newly issued shares".

Therefore, the Company would like to inform that the Board of Directors meeting of the Company No. 6/2022, which was held on May 30, 2022 had a resolution of the cancellation of ESOP and related matters to ESOP. The company will consider other alternative programs in the future. The Board of Director's Meeting also approved to revise agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the Year 2022 as follows.

Acknowledgement of the Company's operating results in the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 Approval of the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 Acknowledgement of the payment of interim dividend and approval of declaration of final dividend payment for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 Appointment of directors to replace those retiring by rotation Approval of remuneration of directors for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 Appointment of auditors and determination of audit fee for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 Approval of issuing and offering of debentures Other business (if any)

Please be informed accordingly

Yours sincerely,

Tsutomu Omodera

Managing Director