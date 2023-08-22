VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF), ) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, are thrilled to announce the launch of our user friendly education website for patients and professionals. With a focus on elevated, interocular pressure, Glaucoma and Dry Eye Disease, this website features Zimed® PF, the first preservative-free multi-dose Bimatoprost available in Canada. The response from Canadian physicians at the 2023 annual COS conference in Quebec City has been nothing short of exceptional.



The newly unveiled website aims to empower patients and doctors alike by providing an interactive and visual platform to explore the benefits of the unique drug. Users will have access to comprehensive resources, including in-depth product information, educational materials, and expert guidance from leading healthcare professionals. With an emphasis on user-friendly navigation and an engaging interface, the website ensures a seamless experience for all visitors. "We are proud to bring this long-awaited innovation to the Canadian glaucoma community," said Doug Janzen, CEO of Aequus Pharma Canada. "The overwhelming positive response from physicians at the COS conference further validates the significant impact this preservative-free multi-dose Bimatoprost will have on patients' lives."

For more information, please visit www.ZimedPF.ca and join us in celebrating this milestone in glaucoma treatment.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS , OTCQB: AQSZF ) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus, founded in 2015, has successfully grown multiple products and brands in strategic therapeutic areas including Ophthalmology, Optometry, Transplant and Rare Disease. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the application of sales, marketing and expert knowledge of the Canadian marketplace utilizing internal development, acquisition, or licenses with preferred strategic partners. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca .

About Glaucoma, Dry Eye and Zimed® PF

Zimed® PF is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Glaucoma and elevated intraocular pressure can cause vision loss or blindness by damaging the optic nerve located at the back of the eye. Dry eye disease is often associated with glaucoma due to factors including age, environment, allergies, and preservatives in eyedrops. Zimed® PF is the first preservative-free, multi-dose bottle bimatoprost available in Canada. Zimed® PF (bimatoprost 0.03%) received market authorization from Health Canada in December 2022.

