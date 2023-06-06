Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AerCap Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AER   NL0000687663

AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.

(AER)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-06 pm EDT
58.75 USD   +1.61%
04:43pAercap N : Underwriting Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
06/02Global airline summit to tackle travel boom, climate goals
RE
06/01AerCap CEO says airlines to face supply squeeze for many years
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AerCap N : Underwriting Agreement - Form 6-K

06/06/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook



Other Events

On June 6, 2023, AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company and AerCap Global Aviation Trust (together, the &#8220;Issuers"), each a wholly-owned subsidiary of AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap"), issued $1 billion aggregate principal amount of the Issuers' 5.750% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). In connection with the issuance of the Notes, AerCap is filing the following documents solely for incorporation into the Registration Statements on Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-270326 and 333-260359).

Exhibits

1.1
Underwriting Agreement, dated May 30, 2023, among AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company, AerCap Global Aviation Trust, AerCap Holdings N.V., AerCap Aviation Solutions B.V., AerCap Ireland Limited, International Lease Finance Corporation, AerCap U.S. Global Aviation LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.
4.1
Fourth Supplemental Indenture relating to the 5.750% Senior Notes due 2028, dated as of June 6, 2023, among AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company, AerCap Global Aviation Trust, the guarantors party thereto and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee.
5.1
Opinion of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.
5.2
Opinion of NautaDutilh N.V.
5.3
Opinion of McCann FitzGerald Solicitors.
5.4
Opinion of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP.
5.5
Opinion of Smith, Gambrell & Russell LLP.
23.1
Consent of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1).
23.2
Consent of NautaDutilh N.V. (included in Exhibit 5.2).
23.3
Consent of McCann FitzGerald Solicitors (included in Exhibit 5.3).
23.4
Consent of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP (included in Exhibit 5.4).
23.5
Consent of Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP (included in Exhibit 5.5).

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

AerCap Holdings NV published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 20:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.
04:43pAercap N : Underwriting Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
06/02Global airline summit to tackle travel boom, climate goals
RE
06/01AerCap CEO says airlines to face supply squeeze for many years
RE
06/01AerCap says jet recovery dispute will hit Indian airline costs
RE
05/31AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $1 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Seni..
PR
05/31Aercap N : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
05/22AerCap to Lease 2 Boeing 737-8 Max Aircraft to Africa's ASKY Airlines
MT
05/22AerCap Signs Lease Agreements with New Customer ASKY Airlines for Two Boeing 737 Max Ai..
PR
05/18Aercap Holdings Completes Lease Order for Four Airbus A321neo to Air India
MT
05/03Susquehanna Adjusts Aercap Holdings' Price Target to $70 From $75, Keeps Positive Ratin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 402 M - -
Net income 2023 1 657 M - -
Net Debt 2023 44 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,41x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 13 451 M 13 451 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,84x
EV / Sales 2024 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 641
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
AerCap Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 57,82 $
Average target price 74,89 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aengus Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Juhas Chief Financial Officer
Paul T. Dacier Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Venuto Chief Technical Officer
Jorg Koletzki Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.1.29%13 451
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC8.56%27 835
UNITED RENTALS2.21%24 580
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-1.39%9 011
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.95%4 971
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED20.81%4 575
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer