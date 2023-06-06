AerCap N : Underwriting Agreement - Form 6-K









Other Events





On June 6, 2023, AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company and AerCap Global Aviation Trust (together, the “Issuers"), each a wholly-owned subsidiary of AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap"), issued $1 billion aggregate principal amount of the Issuers' 5.750% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). In connection with the issuance of the Notes, AerCap is filing the following documents solely for incorporation into the Registration Statements on Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-270326 and 333-260359).





Exhibits





1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated May 30, 2023, among AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company, AerCap Global Aviation Trust, AerCap Holdings N.V., AerCap Aviation Solutions B.V., AerCap Ireland Limited, International Lease Finance Corporation, AerCap U.S. Global Aviation LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. 4.1 Fourth Supplemental Indenture relating to the 5.750% Senior Notes due 2028, dated as of June 6, 2023, among AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company, AerCap Global Aviation Trust, the guarantors party thereto and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee. 5.1 Opinion of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. 5.2 Opinion of NautaDutilh N.V. 5.3 Opinion of McCann FitzGerald Solicitors. 5.4 Opinion of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP. 5.5 Opinion of Smith, Gambrell & Russell LLP. 23.1 Consent of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1). 23.2 Consent of NautaDutilh N.V. (included in Exhibit 5.2). 23.3 Consent of McCann FitzGerald Solicitors (included in Exhibit 5.3). 23.4 Consent of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP (included in Exhibit 5.4). 23.5 Consent of Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP (included in Exhibit 5.5).





2



