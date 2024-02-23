DUBLIN (Reuters) - The world's largest aircraft lessor AerCap does not see the supply of engine parts catching up with demand by 2030, its chief executive said on Friday, a situation that will prolong aircraft manufacturers' struggles amid labour and parts shortages.

AerCap Chief Executive Aengus Kelly said that while issues around the manufacturing of airframes will be more easily resolved, the finite supply of parts to build and repair engines will make it much harder to turn around.

"The manufacturers of those parts way back up the supply chain that do the castings are not going to increase that significantly anytime this decade as far as I understand. So I think we will see the engine issues persist through the decade," Kelly told an analysts' call.

