Aerie Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation – April

AERIE

An Emerging Leader in Ophthalmology

For Investor Use Only

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation regarding Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aerie") does not contain all of the information that a potential investor should review before investing in Aerie shares. The descriptions of Aerie in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by reference to the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Certain information in this presentation has been obtained from outside sources or is anecdotal in nature. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, no representations are made as to the accuracy or completeness thereof and we take no responsibility for such information.

Any discussion of the potential use or expected success of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% or Rocklatan® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, with respect to foreign approval or additional indications, and our current or any future product candidates, including AR-1105, AR-13503, AR-14034, AR-6121 and AR-15512, is subject to regulatory approval. In addition, any discussion of U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval of Rhopressa® or Rocklatan® does not guarantee successful commercialization of Rhopressa® or Rocklatan®. For more information on Rhopressa®, including prescribing information, refer to the full Rhopressa® product label atwww.rhopressa.com. For more information on Rocklatan®, including prescribing information, refer to the full Rocklatan® product label atwww.rocklatan.com.

The information in this presentation is current only as of its date and may have changed or may change in the future. We undertake no obligation to update this information in light of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. We are not making any representation or warranty that the information in this presentation is accurate or complete. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of Aerie's securities.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "exploring," "pursuing" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our commercial franchise and our pipeline, any guidance or timelines, cash burn rate, future liquidity, cash balances or financing transactions, our ongoing and anticipated preclinical studies and clinical trials, FDA or other regulatory approvals and effectiveness of any product, product candidates or future product candidates. In addition, any top line data presented herein is preliminary and based solely on information available to us as of the date of this presentation and additional information about the results may be disclosed at any time. Furthermore, any discussion in this presentation about preclinical activities or opportunities associated with our products or discussions involving the potential for our product candidates are preliminary and the outcome of any studies may not be predictive of the outcome of later trials and ultimate regulatory approval. Any future clinical trial results may not demonstrate safety and efficacy sufficient to obtain regulatory approval related to the preclinical research findings discussed in this presentation.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics, industry change and other factors beyond our control, and depend on regulatory approvals and economic and other environmental circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In particular, FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval of Rhopressa® and Rocklatan®, and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorization of Roclanda® does not guarantee regulatory approval of Rhopressa®, Rocklatan® or Roclanda® in other jurisdictions, and there can be no assurance that we will receive regulatory approval for Rhopressa®, Rocklatan® or Roclanda® in such other jurisdictions. In addition, FDA approval of Rhopressa® and Rocklatan® does not guarantee FDA approval of our product candidates or any future product candidates and there can be no assurance that we will receive FDA approval for our product candidates or any future product candidates. Furthermore, the acceptance of the Investigational New Drug Applications by the FDA for our product candidates does not guarantee FDA approval of such product candidates and the outcomes of later clinical trials for our product candidates may not be sufficient to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA or to receive FDA approval.

Any forward-looking statements that we make in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.

An Emerging Leader in Ophthalmology

Rhopressa®/Rocklatan® Growing Glaucoma franchise:

• U.S.: 2021 Net Product Revenue of $112MM; 2022 guidance: $130-140MM

• ROW: Partnership with Santen: EU: Approved, Japan: Phase 3

Two Phase 3-ready programs (in Dry Eye and in DME)

Developing an early-stage pipeline including leveraging PRINT® implant technologyEx-U.S. partnering deals strengthen balance sheet

State-of-the-art manufacturing, with potential for improving efficiencies

Novel Mechanisms for Products/Pipeline

To reduce inflammation and macular thickening

Glaucoma: ROCK inhibition

To provide a unique improvement in fluid outflow

Dry Eye: TRPM8 agonist

To increase tear production

DME2: Bioerodible dexamethasome retinal implant

1. AMD = Age-related Macular Degeneration

2. DME = Diabetic Macular Edema

Wet AMD1: Pan-VEGF-R inhibitor

Angiogenesis inhibitor

Aerie Product Pipeline Targets Attractive Commercial Markets

Two Phase 3 Ready Programs plus "PRINT®" Technology Platform