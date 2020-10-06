Log in
Aerie Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation – October

10/06/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Company Overview

Investor Presentation

October 2020

Important Information

The information in this presentation does not contain all of the information that a potential investor should review before investing in Aerie shares. The descriptions of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aerie") in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by reference to reports filed with the SEC. Certain information in this presentation has been obtained from outside sources or is anecdotal in nature. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, no representations are made as to the accuracy or completeness thereof and we take no responsibility for such information.

Any discussion of the potential use or expected success of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% or Rocklatan® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, with respect to foreign approval or additional indications, and our current or any future product candidates, including AR-1105,AR-13503 and AR-15512, is subject to regulatory approval. In addition, any discussion of U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval of Rhopressa® or Rocklatan® does not guarantee successful commercialization of Rhopressa® or Rocklatan®. For more information on Rhopressa®, including prescribing information, refer to the full Rhopressa® product label at www.rhopressa.com. For more information on Rocklatan®, including prescribing information, refer to the full Rocklatan® product label at www.rocklatan.com.

The information in this presentation is current only as of its date and may have changed or may change in the future. We undertake no obligation to update this information in light of new information, future events or otherwise. We are not making any representation or warranty that the information in this presentation is accurate or complete. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of Aerie's securities.

Certain statements in this presentation, including any guidance or timelines presented herein, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "potential" or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current plans and expectations. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. For example, uncertainties around the duration and severity of the current global COVID-19 pandemic including its possible impact on our clinical and commercial operations and our global supply chain could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. In particular, these statements include any discussion of potential commercial sales, placement or utilization of Rocklatan® or Rhopressa® in the United States or any other market. Likewise, FDA approval of Rhopressa® and Rocklatan® does not constitute approval of any future product candidates. Any top line data presented herein is preliminary and based solely on information available to us as of the date of this presentation and additional information about the results may be disclosed at any time. FDA approval of Rhopressa® and Rocklatan® also does not constitute regulatory approval of Rhopressa® or Rocklatan® in jurisdictions outside the United States and there can be no assurance that we will receive regulatory approval for Rhopressa® or Rocklatan® in jurisdictions outside the United States. In addition, any discussion in this presentation about preclinical activities or opportunities associated with our products or discussions involving the potential for our dry eye product candidate are preliminary and the outcome of any studies may not be predictive of the outcome of later trials and ultimate regulatory approval. Any future clinical trial results may not demonstrate safety and efficacy sufficient to obtain regulatory approval related to the preclinical research findings discussed in this presentation. Any statements regarding Aerie's future liquidity, cash balances or financing transactions also constitute forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC, particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

For Investor Use 2

Aerie Overview

Aerie IOP-Reducing Products (IP 2030+)

  • Rhopressa® and Rocklatan® gaining momentum in the United States
    • Total prescriptions and shipments to pharmacies back to pre-COVID levels
  • Globalization Plan Under Way - Major decisions upcoming for Japan and Europe

Key Pipeline Activities

  • AR-15512TRPM8 agonist for Dry Eye (IND accepted September 2020; Phase 2b clinical study expected to commence Q4 2020)
  • Sustained-ReleaseImplant Platform:
    • Retina AR-13503(First-in-human clinical study commenced Q3 2019) AR-1105 (Positive Topline Phase 2 results reported July 2020)

Rhopressa® has not been approved by any regulatory authorities other than the FDA and EMA and Rocklatan® has not been approved by any regulatory authority other

than the FDA. Additional potential Rhopressa® indications are being considered for further study and are not labeled indications. AR-13503 and AR-1105 are

For Investor Use 3

development stage product candidates and are not approved by any regulatory agency.

Aerie's Key Catalysts for 2020

Pipeline:

  • Successful AR-1105 Phase 2 RVO clinical study topline readout took place in July 2020
  • AR-15512TRPM8 agonist for Dry Eye Phase 2b clinical study expected to commence Q4 2020

Globalization:

  • Roclanda® Mercury 3 topline readout in September 2020 successfully achieves non-inferiority
  • Roclanda® EMA approval expected late 2020 / early 2021
  • Rhopressa® Phase 3 clinical study in Japan to commence Q4 2020

U.S. Glaucoma Franchise: Focus on continued momentum capitalizing on higher coverage

For Investor Use

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 10:39:02 UTC
