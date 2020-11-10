Aerie Pharmaceuticals : to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Log in
11/10/2020 | 07:31am EST

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today announced that Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present in a fireside discussion at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Dr. Anido will provide an Aerie overview and a business update.

The fireside discussion will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Aerie’s website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 10 business days.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Aerie’s first product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa®, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. Aerie’s second product for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Rocklatan® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, the first and only fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa® and the widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, has been approved by the FDA and was launched in the United States in the second quarter of 2019. In clinical trials of Rocklatan®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rocklatan®, including the product label, is available at www.rocklatan.com. Aerie continues to focus on global expansion and the development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -174 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 579 M 579 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,22x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 380
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,17 $
Last Close Price 12,38 $
Spread / Highest target 304%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicente J. Anido Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Mitro President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Rubino Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Casey C. Kopczynski Chief Scientific Officer
Richard Lewis Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-48.80%579
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.13%74 021
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.15%59 902
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.79%57 949
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.81.53%43 934
BEIGENE, LTD.68.92%25 523
