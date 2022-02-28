Aeris Environmental : Half-Year Report & Appendix 4D

28 February 2022

AERIS HALF-YEAR REPORT

Aeris Environmental Ltd (Aeris or the Company) reports its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

Finance

Revenue for the Company from activities for the first half of the 2021-22 financial year to 31 December 2021 was $1,755,000 (2020 - $5,206,000). Sales during the half year were materially-impacted by the rolling COVID-19 shutdowns in Australia, south-east Asia and the northern hemisphere, and Aeris' customers continue to face a number of significant issues in terms of supply chains, their customer demands and pricing pressures.

The Company's gross profit margin for the first half of the financial year was 50%, which compares to 40% in the previous half year. The cash receipts from customers were $2,349,000 for the half year (2020 - $8,119,000). Aeris was cash flow negative for the half year, generating a net negative operating cash flow of $2,737,000 (2020 - positive $756,000).

Operations

During the half year the Company commenced a broad review to evaluate a spectrum of initiatives for Aeris' business, with a comprehensive strategic review of its commercial, marketing and technical activities.

The Company remains focused on growing revenue from the commercialisation of its core proprietary product platforms. Aeris' sales, marketing and channel management team, together with consultants engaged as required, are working to achieve improved customer satisfaction and sales growth, and to build long-term partnerships.

Recognising the significant unpredictability of markets, the Company is directing its efforts towards established customers and distributors, as well expanding into international markets and establishing broad activities in China. Aeris is well capitalised and net debt free, with a strong portfolio of differentiated products.

Environmental Hygiene

During the half year, the Company's 'Return to Work' initiative concentrated on the built environment, including office spaces, schools, public transport and aged care facilities. These initiatives were supported by expanded sales and marketing activity, and Aeris concentrated its efforts on both environmental hygiene, and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) microbial safety and energy efficiency. These programmes incorporate the Company's new Aeris Defence product line, which is now being trialled or in use at high-profile sites, as well as Aeris Active, which continues to be the preferred product for high-volume,high-risk applications.

Cleaning schedules, hygiene policies and good practices can play significant roles in protecting against COVID-19, and target the three key transmission routes - surface, hand and air - which Aeris' integrated and compatible portfolio of products addresses in both an environmentally-friendly and workflow-effective manner. The Company is further investing in education, technical and marketing support for its network of dealers and customers, both domestically and internationally, who are dealing with multi-faceted issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.