Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AERI3   BRAERIACNOR4

AERIS INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE EQUIPAMENTOS PARA GERAÇÃO DE ENERGIA S.A.

(AERI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:25 2022-06-15 am EDT
2.820 BRL   +3.30%
11:23aAERIS INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO DE EQUIPAMENTOS PARA GERAÇÃO DE ENERGIA S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05/13TRANSCRIPT : Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/12Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeris Indústria e Comercio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

06/15/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A.

Quarterly Information (ITR) as of March 31, 2022

and report on the review of the quarterly information

Report on review of quarterly information

To the Board of Directors and Stockholders

Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information of Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, comprising the balance sheet at that date and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the quarter then ended, and explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the parent company interim accounting information in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21, Interim Financial Reporting, of the Brazilian Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC), and of the consolidated interim accounting information in accordance with CPC 21 and International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim accounting information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Reviews of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing and consequently did not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the parent company interim information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying parent company interim accounting information included in the quarterly information referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.

Conclusion on the consolidated interim information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim accounting information included in the quarterly information referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.

Other matters

Statements of value added

The quarterly information referred to above includes the parent company and consolidated statements of value added for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These statements are the responsibility of the Company's management and are presented as supplementary information under IAS 34. These statements have been subjected to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information for the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim accounting information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in the accounting standard CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added". Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added have not been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this accounting standard, and consistent with the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information taken as a whole.

Recife, May 12, 2022

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Auditores Independentes Ltda.

CRC 2SP000160/O-5

Helena de Petribu Fraga Rocha

Account CRC 1PE020549/O-6

4

Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A.

Statement of financial position

In thousands of reais

Parent Company

Consolidated

Parent Company

Consolidated

Assets

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

Liabilities and equity

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

Current

Current

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)

733,383

884,114

739,162

892,933

Suppliers and reverse finance operation (Note 10)

439,986

442,427

441,795

445,286

Trade receivables (Note 5)

145,600

119,499

149,526

126,877

Borrowings, financings and debentures (Note 11)

117,951

91,688

117,951

91,688

Inventories (Note 6)

888,665

800,288

889,623

801,396

Derivative financial instruments (Note 18)

-

790

-

790

Taxes recoverable (Note 7)

175,670

144,144

175,670

144,200

Salaries and social security charges

38,496

34,745

38,574

34,771

Related parties (Note 20)

2,745

3,233

-

-

Taxes collectable

9,415

10,324

9,415

11,323

Other receivables

21,373

18,528

23,032

19,359

Advances from customers (Note 5)

118,389

105,570

118,389

105,701

Derivative financial instruments (Note 18)

-

1,271

-

1,271

Dividends payable

15,782

15,782

15,782

15,782

Total current assets

1,967,436

1,971,077

1,977,013

1,986,036

Other Accounts Payable

3,522

3,942

3,720

4,192

Total current liabilities

743,541

705,268

745,626

709,533

Noncurrent

Taxes recoverable (Note 7)

137,272

125,423

137,272

125,423

Noncurrent

Related parties (Note 20)

1,370

2,421

-

-

Borrowings, financings and debentures (Note 11)

1,352,646

1,367,056

1,352,646

1,367,056

Investments (Note 21)

8,112

10,667

-

-

Deferred income and social contribution taxes (Note 8)

12,143

11,998

12,143

11,998

Property, plant and equipment (Note 9)

986,984

971,730

988,974

974,124

Total Non-Current Liabilities

1,364,789

1,379,054

1,364,789

1,379,054

Intangible assets

2,416

2,596

2,416

2,596

Total non-current assets

1,136,154

1,112,837

1,128,662

1,102,143

Total liabilities

2,108,330

2,084,322

2,110,415

2,088,587

Shareholders' equity (Note 12)

Share capital

815,102

815,102

815,102

815,102

Capital reserve

1,764

396

1,764

396

Profit reserve

204,128

202,882

204,128

202,882

Equity valuation adjustment

(50)

1,531

(50)

1,531

(-) Treasury Shares

(25,684)

(20,319)

(25,684)

(20,319)

Total shareholders' equity

995,260

999,592

995,260

999,592

Total assets

3,103,590

3,083,914

3,105,675

3,088,179

Total liabilities and equity

3,103,590

3,083,914

3,105,675

3,088,179

The notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.

1 of 41

Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A.

Income Statement

Three-month period ended March 31, 2021

In thousands of Brazilian reais, unless stated otherwise

Parent Company

Consolidated

01/01/2022 to

01/01/2021 to

01/01/2022 to

01/01/2021 to

03/31/2022

03/31/2021

03/31/2022

03/31/2021

Continued operations

Net operating revenue (Note 13)

533,797

668,536

536,763

675,756

Cost of products sold (Note 14)

(493,021)

(603,121)

(496,317)

(608,507)

Gross profit

40,776

65,415

40,446

67,249

Operating revenues (expenses):

Selling, general and administrative expenses (Note 15)

(22,550)

(18,358)

(24,691)

(20,004)

Other operating revenues (expenses), net (Note 16)

21,650

2,335

23,220

2,335

Equity pickup (Note 22)

(974)

-

-

-

Result before financial revenues and expenses

38,902

49,392

38,975

49,580

Financial expenses (Note 17)

(92,213)

(64,340)

(92,291)

(64,570)

Financial Revenues (Note 17)

57,074

41,954

57,079

41,996

(35,139)

(22,386)

(35,212)

(22,574)

Earnings before income tax and social contribution

3,763

27,006

3,763

27,006

Current income tax and social contribution (Note 8)

(2,371)

(3,777)

(2,371)

(3,777)

Deferred income tax and social contribution (Note 8)

(146)

(185)

(146)

(185)

Net income for the period

1,246

23,044

1,246

23,044

Profit attributable

1,246

23,044

1,246

23,044

to shareholders and controllers

1,246

23,044

1,246

23,044

Number of shares at the end of the period

766,213

766,213

766,213

766,213

ON - Registered common shares

766,213

766,213

766,213

766,213

Basic earnings per share - R$ (Note 24)

0.0016

0.0301

0.0016

0.0301

Diluted earnings per share - R$ (Note 24)

0.0016

0.0301

0.0016

0.0301

The notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.

2 of 41

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia SA published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 15:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AERIS INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE EQUIPAMENTOS PARA GERAÇÃO DE ENERGIA S.A.
11:23aAERIS INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO DE EQUIPA : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05/13TRANSCRIPT : Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A., Q1 2..
CI
05/12Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A. Reports Earning..
CI
02/18TRANSCRIPT : Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A., Q4 2..
CI
02/17Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A. Reports Earning..
CI
02/17Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A. Reports Earning..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A., Q3 2..
CI
2021Aeris Ind?stria e Com?rcio de Equipamentos para Gera??o de Energia S.A. Reports Earning..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A., Q2 2..
CI
2021Aeris Indústria E Comércio De Equipamentos Para Geração De Energia S.A. Reports Earning..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 569 M 697 M 697 M
Net income 2022 148 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2022 682 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 2 081 M 406 M 406 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart AERIS INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE EQUIPAMENTOS PARA GERAÇÃO DE ENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AERIS INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE EQUIPAMENTOS PARA GERAÇÃO DE ENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,73 BRL
Average target price 8,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 193%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Vilela cunha Chief Executive Officer & Commercial Officer
Márcio José Marzola Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alexandre Funari Negrão Chairman
Vitor de Araujo Santos Chief Technology Officer
Cássio Cancela e Penna Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AERIS INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE EQUIPAMENTOS PARA GERAÇÃO DE ENERGIA S.A.-58.32%406
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-19.86%22 564
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-14.97%12 708
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.77%7 753
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-27.33%3 756
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-7.26%3 478