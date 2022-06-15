Aeris Indústria e Comercio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A.
Quarterly Information (ITR) as of March 31, 2022
and report on the review of the quarterly information
Report on review of quarterly information
To the Board of Directors and Stockholders
Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information of Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, comprising the balance sheet at that date and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the quarter then ended, and explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for the preparation of the parent company interim accounting information in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21, Interim Financial Reporting, of the Brazilian Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC), and of the consolidated interim accounting information in accordance with CPC 21 and International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim accounting information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Reviews of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing and consequently did not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the parent company interim information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying parent company interim accounting information included in the quarterly information referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.
Conclusion on the consolidated interim information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim accounting information included in the quarterly information referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.
Other matters
Statements of value added
The quarterly information referred to above includes the parent company and consolidated statements of value added for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These statements are the responsibility of the Company's management and are presented as supplementary information under IAS 34. These statements have been subjected to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information for the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim accounting information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in the accounting standard CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added". Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added have not been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this accounting standard, and consistent with the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information taken as a whole.
Recife, May 12, 2022
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Auditores Independentes Ltda.
CRC 2SP000160/O-5
Helena de Petribu Fraga Rocha
Account CRC 1PE020549/O-6
4
Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A.
Statement of financial position
In thousands of reais
Parent Company
Consolidated
Parent Company
Consolidated
Assets
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
Liabilities and equity
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
Current
Current
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)
733,383
884,114
739,162
892,933
Suppliers and reverse finance operation (Note 10)
439,986
442,427
441,795
445,286
Trade receivables (Note 5)
145,600
119,499
149,526
126,877
Borrowings, financings and debentures (Note 11)
117,951
91,688
117,951
91,688
Inventories (Note 6)
888,665
800,288
889,623
801,396
Derivative financial instruments (Note 18)
-
790
-
790
Taxes recoverable (Note 7)
175,670
144,144
175,670
144,200
Salaries and social security charges
38,496
34,745
38,574
34,771
Related parties (Note 20)
2,745
3,233
-
-
Taxes collectable
9,415
10,324
9,415
11,323
Other receivables
21,373
18,528
23,032
19,359
Advances from customers (Note 5)
118,389
105,570
118,389
105,701
Derivative financial instruments (Note 18)
-
1,271
-
1,271
Dividends payable
15,782
15,782
15,782
15,782
Total current assets
1,967,436
1,971,077
1,977,013
1,986,036
Other Accounts Payable
3,522
3,942
3,720
4,192
Total current liabilities
743,541
705,268
745,626
709,533
Noncurrent
Taxes recoverable (Note 7)
137,272
125,423
137,272
125,423
Noncurrent
Related parties (Note 20)
1,370
2,421
-
-
Borrowings, financings and debentures (Note 11)
1,352,646
1,367,056
1,352,646
1,367,056
Investments (Note 21)
8,112
10,667
-
-
Deferred income and social contribution taxes (Note 8)
12,143
11,998
12,143
11,998
Property, plant and equipment (Note 9)
986,984
971,730
988,974
974,124
Total Non-Current Liabilities
1,364,789
1,379,054
1,364,789
1,379,054
Intangible assets
2,416
2,596
2,416
2,596
Total non-current assets
1,136,154
1,112,837
1,128,662
1,102,143
Total liabilities
2,108,330
2,084,322
2,110,415
2,088,587
Shareholders' equity (Note 12)
Share capital
815,102
815,102
815,102
815,102
Capital reserve
1,764
396
1,764
396
Profit reserve
204,128
202,882
204,128
202,882
Equity valuation adjustment
(50)
1,531
(50)
1,531
(-) Treasury Shares
(25,684)
(20,319)
(25,684)
(20,319)
Total shareholders' equity
995,260
999,592
995,260
999,592
Total assets
3,103,590
3,083,914
3,105,675
3,088,179
Total liabilities and equity
3,103,590
3,083,914
3,105,675
3,088,179
The notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.
Aeris Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A.
Income Statement
Three-month period ended March 31, 2021
In thousands of Brazilian reais, unless stated otherwise
Parent Company
Consolidated
01/01/2022 to
01/01/2021 to
01/01/2022 to
01/01/2021 to
03/31/2022
03/31/2021
03/31/2022
03/31/2021
Continued operations
Net operating revenue (Note 13)
533,797
668,536
536,763
675,756
Cost of products sold (Note 14)
(493,021)
(603,121)
(496,317)
(608,507)
Gross profit
40,776
65,415
40,446
67,249
Operating revenues (expenses):
Selling, general and administrative expenses (Note 15)
(22,550)
(18,358)
(24,691)
(20,004)
Other operating revenues (expenses), net (Note 16)
21,650
2,335
23,220
2,335
Equity pickup (Note 22)
(974)
-
-
-
Result before financial revenues and expenses
38,902
49,392
38,975
49,580
Financial expenses (Note 17)
(92,213)
(64,340)
(92,291)
(64,570)
Financial Revenues (Note 17)
57,074
41,954
57,079
41,996
(35,139)
(22,386)
(35,212)
(22,574)
Earnings before income tax and social contribution
3,763
27,006
3,763
27,006
Current income tax and social contribution (Note 8)
(2,371)
(3,777)
(2,371)
(3,777)
Deferred income tax and social contribution (Note 8)
(146)
(185)
(146)
(185)
Net income for the period
1,246
23,044
1,246
23,044
Profit attributable
1,246
23,044
1,246
23,044
to shareholders and controllers
1,246
23,044
1,246
23,044
Number of shares at the end of the period
766,213
766,213
766,213
766,213
ON - Registered common shares
766,213
766,213
766,213
766,213
Basic earnings per share - R$ (Note 24)
0.0016
0.0301
0.0016
0.0301
Diluted earnings per share - R$ (Note 24)
0.0016
0.0301
0.0016
0.0301
The notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.
