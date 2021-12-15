Aeris Resources : MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE FOR CONSTELLATION

The Mineral Resource represents the shallow, potentially open pitable portion of the deposit to 200m below surface, and has been reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 (JORC Code).

The Mineral Resource is based on an exploration and resource definition drill program totalling 144 drill holes and includes oxide (copper hydroxides), supergene (chalcocite) and primary copper (chalcopyrite) mineralisation. The Mineral Resource estimate is reported within a constraining pit shell at differing cut-off grades: the oxide Mineral Resource is reported at a 0.20% copper cut-off grade; and the supergene (chalcocite) and primary sulphide (chalcopyrite) domains are reported at a 0.30% copper cut-off grade. A summary of all assumptions used for reporting the Mineral Resource are included in Appendix B.

The resource model is reported to an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource category and is located in the upper 200m of the known Constellation deposit, which has been the focus of the majority of drilling completed to date. Indicated Mineral Resource is reported from areas within the conceptual pit shell with a drill density up to 40m x 40m. The geological interpretation is consistent between drill sections and grade distributions are understood. Inferred Mineral Resource is based on a nominal drill spacing up to 80m x 80m, providing a conceptual understanding of the geological framework and grade distribution within the conceptual pit shell.

CONSTELLATION EXPLORATION TARGET

An Exploration Target of 6Mt - 8Mt at a copper grade of between 1.7% and 2.2% (contained copper metal between 100kt to 180kt) has been defined for the primary sulphide mineralised system beneath the reported Mineral Resource at the Constellation deposit (Table 3).

Table 3: Constellation Exploration Target

Cu Domain Cu cut-off Tonnage Range Cu Grade Cu Metal (%) (kt) Range (%) Range (kt) Primary 0.80% 6,000 - 8,000 1.7 - 2.2 100 - 180

The Exploration Target represents the down plunge continuation of the reported Mineral Resource at Constellation, starting from approximately 200m below surface and extending down plunge approximately 750m (RL-350m) below the reported Mineral Resource (Figures 1 and 2).