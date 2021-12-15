Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aeris Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIS   AU000000AIS8

AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED

(AIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/15
0.155 AUD   -3.13%
05:59pAERIS RESOURCES : Maiden mineral resource for constellation
PU
12/01Aeris resources ltd - budgerygar mineral resource update
AQ
12/01Aeris Resources Updates Mineral Resource of Budgerygar Deposit
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeris Resources : MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE FOR CONSTELLATION

12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

16 DECEMBER 2021

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

CONSTELLATION MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE

  • Maiden Mineral Resource for the upper 200m of the Constellation deposit totalling 3.3 million tonnes at 1.4% copper, for 47,000 tonnes of copper metal, including:
    • Indicated Mineral Resource for high-grade Supergene mineralisation of 0.5 million tonnes at 3.4% copper, for 18,000 tonnes of copper metal; and
    • Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource for Sulphide (Primary) mineralisation of 1.4 million tonnes at 1.6% copper, for 23,000 tonnes of contained copper1
  • The Mineral Resource represents the potential open pitable portion of the deposit - optimisation of pit design underway
  • An Exploration Target has been defined for primary mineralisation below the reported Mineral Resource

Established Australian copper-gold producer and explorer, Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS) (Aeris or the Company) is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Constellation deposit, located within the Company's 100% owned Tritton tenement package in New South Wales, of 3.3 Mt at 1.4% copper (47kt contained copper). In addition, an Exploration Target has been defined for the primary mineralisation below the current Mineral Resource down to RL-350m, approximately 750m down-plunge from the base of the Mineral Resource:

Table 1 - Constellation deposit Exploration Target

Cu Domain

Tonnage Range (kt)

Cu Grade Range (%)

Cu Metal Range (kt)

Primary

6,000 - 8,000

1.7 - 2.2

100 - 180

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and is therefore an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration drilling to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the

  • See Table 2 below for breakdown of the Resource categories

Aeris Resources Limited ABN 30 147 131 977

Level 2, HQ South Tower, 520 Wickham Street, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006 Australia

Post: Box 14, 520 Wickham Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD 4006

E: info@aerisresources.com.au T: +61 7 3034 6200 F: +61 7 3034 6290

aerisresources.com.au

For personal use only

estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code.

Aeris' Executive Chairman, Andre Labuschagne, said "This maiden Mineral Resource and Exploration Target for the Constellation deposit confirms our long-held view that Constellation is a significant copper deposit and will play an important role in extending the life of our Tritton Copper Operation."

"To go from initial discovery to maiden Mineral Resource in just over 12 months is a fantastic outcome by our exploration team. What is also exciting is that Constellation remains open down-plunge."

"Resource definition drilling continues and we are targeting to deliver an updated Mineral Resource by the end of the March 2022 quarter. In parallel, the various option studies are progressing well, including metallurgical test work. Preliminary indications from the metallurgical test work appear positive and we are targeting to deliver detailed results by the end of January 2022."

CONSTELLATION MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

The Constellation Mineral Resource estimate totals 3.3 Mt at 1.4 percent copper, 0.3 gram per tonne gold, for 47,000 tonnes of copper metal and 36,000 ounces of gold metal (see Table 2).

Table 2: December 2021 Constellation Mineral Resource2,3.

DECEMBER 2021 CONSTELLATION MINERAL RESOURCE

Mineralisation

Resource

Cut-off

Tonnage

Cu

Au

Ag

Cu

Au

Ag

grade

metal

metal

metal

type

category

(kt)

(%)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(Cu%)

(kt)

(koz)

(koz)

Measured

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oxide

Indicated

0.2

1,400

0.4

0.2

0.8

6

7

35

Inferred

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Measured

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Supergene

Indicated

0.3

500

3.4

0.3

1.2

18

5

20

Inferred

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Primary

Measured

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Indicated

0.3

400

1.9

0.7

3.7

7

9

45

sulphide

Inferred

1,000

1.5

0.5

2.4

16

15

81

Measured

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TOTAL

Indicated

various

2,300

1.3

0.3

1.3

31

21

100

Inferred

1,000

1.5

0.4

2.4

16

15

81

Total

3,300

1.4

0.3

1.7

47

36

181

  • Mineral Resource figures are reported within a constraining pit shell applying the following metal price and exchange rate assumptions: USD$4.00/lb Cu, USD$1,700/oz Au and AUD:USD 0.75.
    3 Discrepancy in summation may occur due to rounding.

2 | P a g e

For personal use only

The Mineral Resource represents the shallow, potentially open pitable portion of the deposit to 200m below surface, and has been reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 (JORC Code).

The Mineral Resource is based on an exploration and resource definition drill program totalling 144 drill holes and includes oxide (copper hydroxides), supergene (chalcocite) and primary copper (chalcopyrite) mineralisation. The Mineral Resource estimate is reported within a constraining pit shell at differing cut-off grades: the oxide Mineral Resource is reported at a 0.20% copper cut-off grade; and the supergene (chalcocite) and primary sulphide (chalcopyrite) domains are reported at a 0.30% copper cut-off grade. A summary of all assumptions used for reporting the Mineral Resource are included in Appendix B.

The resource model is reported to an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource category and is located in the upper 200m of the known Constellation deposit, which has been the focus of the majority of drilling completed to date. Indicated Mineral Resource is reported from areas within the conceptual pit shell with a drill density up to 40m x 40m. The geological interpretation is consistent between drill sections and grade distributions are understood. Inferred Mineral Resource is based on a nominal drill spacing up to 80m x 80m, providing a conceptual understanding of the geological framework and grade distribution within the conceptual pit shell.

CONSTELLATION EXPLORATION TARGET

An Exploration Target of 6Mt - 8Mt at a copper grade of between 1.7% and 2.2% (contained copper metal between 100kt to 180kt) has been defined for the primary sulphide mineralised system beneath the reported Mineral Resource at the Constellation deposit (Table 3).

Table 3: Constellation Exploration Target

Cu Domain

Cu cut-off

Tonnage Range

Cu Grade

Cu Metal

(%)

(kt)

Range (%)

Range (kt)

Primary

0.80%

6,000 - 8,000

1.7 - 2.2

100 - 180

The Exploration Target represents the down plunge continuation of the reported Mineral Resource at Constellation, starting from approximately 200m below surface and extending down plunge approximately 750m (RL-350m) below the reported Mineral Resource (Figures 1 and 2).

3 | P a g e

For personal use only

The Exploration Target is based off 63 diamond drill holes totalling 20,092m, of which 31 drill holes are awaiting assay results. Drill spacing varies widely from 40m x 80m to >80m x >160m. The remaining diamond drill holes with pending assays have been used to constrain the primary sulphide wireframe based on geological logging of copper sulphide intersections. Based on visual observations, the copper sulphide intersections are similar to sulphide intervals with returned assays. The visual intersection widths are considered appropriate for modelling the wireframe geometry and volume. The Exploration Target was estimated via an Ordinary Kriged (OK) interpolation method within a 0.30% copper grade shell. Dimensions of the primary copper domain vary based on drill coverage.

Figure 1 - Cross section view looking west showing the Indicated (green) and Inferred (blue) Constellation Mineral Resource within the reporting pit shell (grey). The Constellation Exploration Target is shown by the brown wireframe.

Based on the current available data it is not possible to convert the down plunge primary sulphide mineralisation to a Mineral Resource category. However, the data does allow for a conceptual geological interpretation and geology model to support an Exploration Target. The resource definition drill program at Constellation is expected to be completed early 2022 with an updated Mineral Resource estimate expected towards the end of the March 2022 quarter. The intent of the updated Mineral Resource is to convert the Exploration Target to a Mineral Resource.

4 | P a g e

For personal use only

Figure 2 - Long section view looking northwest showing the Indicated (green) and Inferred (blue) Constellation Mineral Resource within the reporting pit shell (grey). The Constellation Exploration target is shown by the brown wireframe.

CONSTELLATION DEPOSIT - GEOLOGY

The Constellation deposit is hosted within 'early to mid' Ordovician meta-sediments of the Girilambone Group, a sequence of highly deformed and strongly foliated sandstones (psammites), quartzite, pelites, phyllite, chert and graphitic shales with occasional mafic sills intruding. Regional metamorphism of sediments is lower-to- middle greenschist facies, with abundant chlorite, muscovite and quartz. The deformation history of the area has resulted in multiple generations of folding and the formation of two prominent foliations. North-west trending mafic volcanic units, intrusive rocks and late-Silurian to Devonian gabbroic dykes crosscut the Girilambone Group metasediments.

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aeris Resources Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED
05:59pAERIS RESOURCES : Maiden mineral resource for constellation
PU
12/01Aeris resources ltd - budgerygar mineral resource update
AQ
12/01Aeris Resources Updates Mineral Resource of Budgerygar Deposit
MT
11/30AERIS RESOURCES : Budgerygar mineral resource update
PU
11/30Aeris Resources Limited Provides Update on Budgerygar Mineral Resource
CI
11/24Aeris Resources to Seek M&A
CI
11/22Aeris undertakes a$ gold hedging for cracow
AQ
11/12Application for quotation of securities - AIS
PU
11/09Aeris resources limited - constellation drilling program update
AQ
11/09Aeris Resources Uncovers High-Grade Copper at Constellation Deposit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 432 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2022 77,7 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
Net cash 2022 53,7 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 349 M 249 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 091
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aeris Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,16 AUD
Average target price 0,22 AUD
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Willie André Labuschagne Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Robert Brainsbury Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ian Sheppard Chief Operating Officer
Michele Muscillo Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin Francis Moorhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED55.00%257
BHP GROUP-3.21%147 347
RIO TINTO PLC-11.26%106 061
GLENCORE PLC57.51%63 696
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.53%46 780
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.70%32 995