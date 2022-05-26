Aeris Resources : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING / PROXY

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Dear Shareholder,

It is my pleasure to invite you to the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM or Meeting) of Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS) that will be held at 10:00am (Brisbane time) on Friday, 24 June 2022 as a virtual meeting.

The Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum for the EGM (Notice of Meeting) is available to view and download online at:

https://www.aerisresources.com.au/investor-centre/ or https://www.asx.com.au/

In accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Company's Constitution, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting (Notice of Meeting) to shareholders unless the shareholder has made a valid election to receive documents in hard copy.

Attending the virtual Meeting

If you are planning to attend the meeting virtually you will need to follow the instructions in the Shareholder Registration and Voting guide attached to this letter and we would like to invite you to pre- register your details using the below details

https://bit.ly/3LHP4Sl

Shareholders will be able to vote and ask questions at the virtual meeting. Shareholders are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the meeting to the Company. Questions must be submitted in writing to the Company Secretary via email to investorrelations@aerisresources.com.auby

10:00am (Brisbane time) on Wednesday, 22 June 2022.

Voting virtually at the Meeting

Shareholders who wish to vote virtually on the day of the AGM will need to login to the Automic website

(https://investor.automic.com.au/#/home) with their username and password.

Shareholders who do not have an account with Automic are strongly encouraged to register for an account as soon as possible and well in advance of the Meeting to avoid any delays on the day of the Meeting.

How do I create an account with Automic?

To create an account with Automic, please go to the Automic website (https://investor.automic.com.au/#/home), click on 'register' and follow the steps. Shareholders will require their holder number (Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN)) to create an account with Automic.

