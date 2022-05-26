Aeris Resources : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING / PROXY
05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
26 May 2022
ASX/MEDIA RELEASE
AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX:AIS)
Letter to Shareholders, Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
and Proxy Form
Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS) (Aeris or the Company) advises that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM or Meeting) will be held at 10:00am (Brisbane time) on Friday, 24 June 2022 as a virtual meeting.
A copy of a letter mailed to shareholders who have elected to receive documents in hard copy, along with a copy of the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form, is attached below.
As permitted by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Company's Constitution, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting to all shareholders. Instead, the Notice of Meeting and accompanying explanatory memorandum is being made available to shareholders electronically and can be viewed and downloaded at the following links:
If you have any questions about the EGM or Notice of Meeting, please contact the Share Registry on 1300 288 664 (for callers within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (for overseas callers).
This announcement is authorised for lodgement by:
Mr. Andre Labuschagne
Executive Chairman
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Andre Labuschagne
Executive Chairman
Tel: +61 7 3034 6200, or visit our website at www.aerisresources.com.au
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
Dear Shareholder,
It is my pleasure to invite you to the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM or Meeting) of Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS) that will be held at 10:00am (Brisbane time) on Friday, 24 June 2022 as a virtual meeting.
The Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum for the EGM (Notice of Meeting) is available to view and download online at:
In accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Company's Constitution, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting (Notice of Meeting) to shareholders unless the shareholder has made a valid election to receive documents in hard copy.
Attending the virtual Meeting
If you are planning to attend the meeting virtually you will need to follow the instructions in the Shareholder Registration and Voting guide attached to this letter and we would like to invite you to pre- register your details using the below details
Shareholders will be able to vote and ask questions at the virtual meeting. Shareholders are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the meeting to the Company. Questions must be submitted in writing to the Company Secretary via email to investorrelations@aerisresources.com.auby
10:00am (Brisbane time) on Wednesday, 22 June 2022.
Voting virtually at the Meeting
Shareholders who wish to vote virtually on the day of the AGM will need to login to the Automic website
Shareholders who do not have an account with Automic are strongly encouraged to register for an account as soon as possible and well in advance of the Meeting to avoid any delays on the day of the Meeting.
How do I create an account with Automic?
To create an account with Automic, please go to the Automic website (https://investor.automic.com.au/#/home), click on 'register' and follow the steps. Shareholders will require their holder number (Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN)) to create an account with Automic.
I have an account with Automic, what are the next steps?
Shareholders who have an existing account with Automic (Note: with a username and password) are advised to take the following steps to attend and vote virtually on the day of the EGM:
Your proxy voting instruction must be received by 10:00am (Brisbane time) on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, being not later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting. Any Proxy Voting instructions received after that time will not be valid for the scheduled Meeting.
If you have any queries regarding the EGM, require a hard copy of the Notice of Extraordinary Meeting, please contact your stockbroker, accountant, other independent professional adviser or the Company's registry, Automic Registry Services on 1300 288 664 (callers within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (callers outside Australia) at any time between 9.00am to 5.00pm (AEST) Monday to Friday, up to the EGM date.
Yours sincerely,
André Labuschagne
Chairman
Aeris Resources Limited
Aeris Resources Limited ACN 147 131 977
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum
This Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum should be read in their entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser without delay. Shareholders should also refer to the Independent Expert's Report contained inside this Notice. The Independent Expert has determined that the Proposed Transaction referred to in this Notice is not fair but reasonable to Shareholders.
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
26 May 2022
Dear Shareholder
As you may be aware, Aeris Resources Limited (Company or Aeris) announced on 28 April 2022 that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Aeris HoldCo, had entered into binding agreement to acquire (Proposed Transaction) Round Oak Minerals Pty Limited (Round Oak) from Washington H. Soul Pattinson Limited (WHSP) the consideration for the Proposed Transaction comprises:
$80 million in cash (Consideration Cash);1 and
the issue and allotment of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) in the Company to WHSP, at a deemed issue price of $0.105 per share to a total value of $154 million, being 1,466,666,667 Shares (Consideration Shares).
Round Oak is the owner of a diverse portfolio of high-quality Australian copper and zinc assets, and on completion of the Proposed Transaction the addition of those assets to the existing Aeris portfolio will transform the Company into a diversified, mid-tier producer with significant high-grade ore reserve tonnes and further organic growth opportunities.
On completion of the Proposed Transaction, we will welcome WHSP as the Company's largest shareholder and Robert Millner, Chair of WHSP, will be nominated to join the Board of Aeris as a non- executive Director.
The Proposed Transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent; including shareholders in Aeris approving the Proposed Transaction. These approvals are being sought at an Extraordinary General Meeting (Meeting) to be held at 10:00am on 24 June 2022 virtually on an online platform at https://bit.ly/3LHP4Sl. The process for attending and voting at the Meeting is discussed further below. A comprehensive Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum is attached.
Your directors unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of all resolutions.
The Company appointed BDO Corporate Finance Ltd (BDO) to prepare an Independent Expert's Report relating to the Proposed Transaction. The Independent Expert has concluded in that report that the Proposed Transaction is not fair but reasonable. BDO has come to this conclusion on the basis that under ASIC Policy, due to the size of WHSP's shareholding in Aeris on the conclusion of the Proposed Transaction, the transaction must be assessed as a "control transaction".
As a result, BDO has formed the view that the transaction is not fair because the fair value of an Aeris Share on a controlling interest basis prior to the Proposed Transaction is greater than the pro-forma value of an Aeris Share post the Proposed Transaction on a minority basis.
BDO has stated, based on a variety of factors, that it does not consider that the Proposed Transaction provides control to WHSP. This is consistent with Aeris' own view that despite the post transaction interest that WHSP will hold in Aeris, that holding will not give rise to a practical level of effective control of Aeris.
BDO has concluded that having regard to certain factors including the assessed value of Aeris on a minority basis and the strategic advantages of exposure to a larger and more diversified portfolio of assets, the Proposed Transaction is reasonable to Aeris shareholders.
A copy of the Independent Expert's Report is included in the Explanatory Memorandum.
The cash component of the consideration for the Proposed Transaction is subject to adjustments.
Aeris Resources Limited - Notice of Meeting
