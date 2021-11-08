CONSTELLATION DRILLING PROGRAM UPDATE

Diamond Drill Program - Technical Discussion

Assay results have been received for an additional five resource definition drill holes targeting the deeper primary sulphide portion of the Constellation deposit. All five drill holes reported high grade copper intersections over varying thicknesses including:

TAKD024 - 29.0m @ 1.78% Cu, 0.73g/t Au, 4.6g/t Ag (from 281.0m) including:

13.0m @ 2.80% Cu, 1.20g/t Au, 7.6g/t Ag (from 282.5m)

TAKD026 - 15.8m @ 1.64% Cu, 0.75g/t Au, 5.9g/t Ag (from 205.0m) including:

4.45m @ 3.91% Cu, 1.32g/t Au, 13.6g/t Ag (from 216.35m)

TAKD028 -23.05m @ 2.29% Cu, 0.80g/t Au, 4.1g/t Ag (from 153.45m) including:

TAKD029 - 10.95m @ 2.73% Cu, 0.82g/t Au, 5.6g/t Ag (from 160.85m)

TAKD035 -2.65m @ 1.22% Cu, 1.02g/t Au, 6.6g/t Ag (from 109.25m) including:

Two deep exploration drill holes have also been completed, targeting two parallel down hole electromagnetic (DHEM) anomalies. Both modelled DHEM anomalies are large, in the order of 75m (strike) x 350m (down plunge), with moderate to strong conductance (1,500S to 2,000S).

The northern EM plate is interpreted to be a down plunge extension below drill holes TAKD014 (20.3m @ 2.02% Cu) and TAKD015 (awaiting assays), which pierced the upper margin of the EM plate. Drill hole TAKD062 intersected an approximate 10m thick banded and massive sulphide interval, 150m down plunge from TAKD014 and TAKD015, within the northern EM plate. The sulphide interval is characteristic of other intersections through the primary sulphide horizon, with pyrite the dominant sulphide mineral and lesser chalcopyrite +/- pyrrhotite.

The second diamond drill hole, TAKD061, targeted the parallel DHEM plate approximately 100m to the south. The drill hole failed to intersect sulphides or any features which would explain the large EM anomaly. Further DHEM surveying is planned to assist with refining the dimensions and spatial location of the EM plate prior to further drill testing. It is not uncommon for modelled EM plate positions to change as follow-up DHEM surveys are undertaken from drill holes closer to the conductive body.

Copper mineralisation at Constellation has now been traced 1,000m down plunge and remains open down plunge and along strike.