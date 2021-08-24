Log in
    AKOM   US00774B2088

AERKOMM INC.

(AKOM)
Aerkomm Inc. : Aerkomm Announces Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended June 30, 2021

08/24/2021 | 01:35am EDT
Aerkomm Announces Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended June 30, 2021

FREMONT, Calif., August 24, 2021 -- Aerkomm Inc. ("Aerkomm" or “the Company”) (Euronext Paris: AKOM; OTCQX: AKOM), a development stage service provider of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity solutions for the airline industry using Ka-band technology, today announced that on August 23, 2021, the Company filed its annual report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report is available in the "Regulatory" section of Aerkomm's website at https://ir.aerkomm.com/quarterly-reports as well as on the SEC's website at: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001590496/000121390021044350/f10q0621_aerkomm.htm.

About Aerkomm Inc.

Aerkomm Inc. (Euronext Paris: AKOM; OTCQX: AKOM), operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aircom Pacific, Inc., is a development stage service provider of in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions for the airline industry. The Company strives to become a leading provider of a wide range of in-flight broadband entertainment and connectivity services, including Wi-Fi connectivity, cellular networks, movies, gaming, live television, and music. Aerkomm aims to reshape the market for in-flight entertainment and connectivity services by offering on-board connectivity to its airline partners and passengers for free, generating revenue through advertising and on-board transactions.

More information about Aerkomm is available at www.aerkomm.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC (SEC File No. 000-55925) on March 24, 2021. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Louis Giordimaina, CEO

Aerkomm Inc.

louis.giordimaina@aerkomm.com

+35679492509

SOURCE Aerkomm Inc.


