  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Serbia, Republic of
  4. Belgrade Stock Exchange
  5. Aerodrom Nikola Tesla a.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AERO   RSANTBE11090

AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA A.D.

(AERO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Belgrade Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
1500.00 RSD    0.00%
Aerodrom Nikola Tesla : Belgrade airport presents its mobile app

11/24/2022 | 01:44pm EST
  • The most relevant information for passengers in real time
  • Two-language app available to Android and iOS users
  • Continuous digital experience improvements

Belgrade, November 23, 2022

Belgrade Airport is pleased to launch the official mobile app for Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport. Through the app passengers can follow the most relevant information about their travel journey and the airport services through their mobile device. The app development is a logical step in improving the digital experience and connectivity to passengers and other stakeholders. The app provides a better user experience considering that the fact that almost 80 percent of the www.beg.aero users access the site from a mobile phone.

The app, free of charge, is available in Serbian and English, and is providing the most important real-time information about flight schedules, number of available spots in the parking lots and access to the luggage monitoring system. Additionally, a lot of useful information is available, such as terminal and parking lot maps, commercial and travel content, airport services, passenger processes and status of the modernisation works.

Mobile app introduction is another step towards alignment with the best global practices and standards of the parent company VINCI Airports. Mobile application will be regularly updated with new information and functionalities in order to improve passengers and users experience.

"Belgrade Airport'" app is available for download at Google and Apple store. More information available here.

About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, the leading private airport operator in the world, manages development and operation of 50 airports in 11 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. It harnesses its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, while leveraging its investment capability and expertise in optimising operational performance, modernising infrastructure and driving environmental transition. VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to start rolling out an international environmental strategy, in 2016, with a view to achieving net zero emissions throughout its network by 2050.

For more information:

www.vinci-airports.com

@VINCIAirports

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-airports/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aerodrom Nikola Tesla AD published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 18:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 563 M 4,97 M 4,97 M
Net income 2021 -290 M -2,56 M -2,56 M
Net cash 2021 603 M 5,33 M 5,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -138x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 539 M 466 M 464 M
EV / Sales 2020 131x
EV / Sales 2021 70,2x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA A.D.
Duration : Period :
Aerodrom Nikola Tesla a.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francois Berisot Chief Executive Officer
Dobrila Pejovic Director-Finance Department
Vesna Stankovic Jevdevic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dragan Dimitrijevic Director-Technical Maintenance
Marko Markovic Deputy CEO-Investments & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA A.D.30.89%464
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-11.17%19 172
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.10.15%18 102
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS29.48%15 047
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.01%8 240
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.10.80%7 251