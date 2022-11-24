Aerodrom Nikola Tesla : Belgrade airport presents its mobile app

The most relevant information for passengers in real time

Two-language app available to Android and iOS users

Continuous digital experience improvements

Belgrade, November 23, 2022

Belgrade Airport is pleased to launch the official mobile app for Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport. Through the app passengers can follow the most relevant information about their travel journey and the airport services through their mobile device. The app development is a logical step in improving the digital experience and connectivity to passengers and other stakeholders. The app provides a better user experience considering that the fact that almost 80 percent of the www.beg.aero users access the site from a mobile phone.

The app, free of charge, is available in Serbian and English, and is providing the most important real-time information about flight schedules, number of available spots in the parking lots and access to the luggage monitoring system. Additionally, a lot of useful information is available, such as terminal and parking lot maps, commercial and travel content, airport services, passenger processes and status of the modernisation works.

Mobile app introduction is another step towards alignment with the best global practices and standards of the parent company VINCI Airports. Mobile application will be regularly updated with new information and functionalities in order to improve passengers and users experience.

"Belgrade Airport'" app is available for download at Google and Apple store. More information available here.

VINCI Airports, the leading private airport operator in the world, manages development and operation of 50 airports in 11 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. It harnesses its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, while leveraging its investment capability and expertise in optimising operational performance, modernising infrastructure and driving environmental transition. VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to start rolling out an international environmental strategy, in 2016, with a view to achieving net zero emissions throughout its network by 2050.

