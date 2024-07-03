Major works are in the final phase, increased capacity and comfort at key points compared to the previous summer season

Increase of 16 % in the number of passengers during the first 5 months of this year

Another season with flights to over 110 destinations available

Cooperation with all departments and services at the airport to provide excellent passenger experience

Belgrade, 1 July 2024 - This summer season Belgrade Airport, powered by VINCI Airports, welcomes passengers with extensive improvements in capacity, comfort and services provided. Compared to the previous summer, as the major works have reached their final stage, the airport capacity has been increased at key points within the passenger flows, which include check-in counters, passport and security control, and the implementation of the new baggage handling system. A new, main duty-free shop is now open, three times larger than the previous one, with a substantially increased offer.

In the first 5 months of 2024, the airport handled over 2.9 million passengers, which is 16 percent more compared to the same period last year, while the number of flights had increased by 11 percent. Due to the expected major increase in volume of traffic during the upcoming weeks, Belgrade Airport advises passengers to adhere to the following travel recommendations in order to make their stay at the airport and their trip more comfortable and efficient:

Check all travel conditions relevant for your destination on time, obtain the necessary documents, and regularly check the latest information about your flight. Considering that we are entering a period of increased road traffic, plan your arrival as to reach the airport in due time. It is recommended to be at the airport no later than two and a half hours before the scheduled departure.

Due to the improvement and expansion of airport car parks, we advise you to choose a car parks suitable to your needs in advance. Six modern car parks are at your disposal with the possibility of on-line reservation as well as the Kiss & Fly zone alongside the terminal for quick exit from vehicles. For longer stays, we recommend Tesla parking P11. For more information on available car parks please visit our website.

For faster passport control, prepare your travel documents and plane ticket before arriving at the counter. The departure area is now equipped with 16 passport control counters used by the border police, while the number of counters at the arrivals has increased to 13 compared to last year's 8.

Before arriving to the security screening, please remove items such as belts, wrist watches, keys and wallets. Pack liquids, aerosols and cosmetics in packages up to 100 ml in a transparent plastic bag with a zipper and remove them from your hand baggage. The total amount of liquid allowed in hand baggage is 1 l per passenger, while liquids in packages exceeding 100 ml are allowed in hand baggage only for medical purposes and in the form of food for children.

For your comfort, we have limited the announcements emitted through the airport public announcement system. Please follow the monitors in the terminal for updated information on the gates and flight status. The boarding pass no longer contains information on gate number since it may sometimes be subject to last-minute changes.

We recommend that you carry the most important things in your hand baggage (medicine, personal hygiene items, chargers, important documents) and to label your baggage with a tag containing contact information.

In case of delayed or lost baggage, go to the lost baggage counter located in the baggage claim area and fill out the report. Our partners, the ground handling companies operating at our airport are responsible for handling of baggage. The competent departments of these companies jointly with the air carriers will do everything to locate and deliver your baggage as soon as possible. More details and contacts of baggage handling operators, depending on the selected airline, are available here.

Our colleagues on duty at the airport terminal, recognizable by their blue vests, are available to help you with any questions or concerns you may have during your stay at the airport.

All these improvements along with good coordination and cooperation between all relevant air traffic services which include airport staff, customs, border police, airlines and ground handling operators responsible for passenger, baggage and aircraft handling as well as the entire airport community are focused on providing comfortable and safe travel experience during another dynamic summer season.

Have a nice trip