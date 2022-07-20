Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Serbia, Republic of
  4. Belgrade Stock Exchange
  5. Aerodrom Nikola Tesla a.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AERO   RSANTBE11090

AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA A.D.

(AERO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Belgrade Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
1500.00 RSD    0.00%
01:44pAERODROM NIKOLA TESLA : Vinci airports group traffic in the second quarter and first half of 2022
PU
07/18AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA : Solar power plant at belgrade airport put in operation
PU
06/14AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA : Belgrade nikola tesla airport is ready for a busy summer season
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aerodrom Nikola Tesla : VINCI AIRPORTS GROUP TRAFFIC IN THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2022

07/20/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Passenger traffic in Q2 2022 increased threefold on Q2 2021, to 27% below its 2019 level

  • Momentum in Europe has been very strong since early April; the degree of recovery is now almost the same as in the Americas (at 86% of its 2019 level in June)

  • Traffic is higher than in 2019 at some airports in the Americas, but remains low in Asia due to scant international travel to and from China

In the paragraphs below, unless otherwise indicated, variations refer to traffic levels in Q2 2022 compared to the same period in 2019.

49 million passengers traveled through VINCI Airports' network in Q2 2022, i.e. three times more than in Q2 2021 (and 27% less than in 2019). Traffic continued to recover in Europe as all airlines began resuming flights in early April. Load factors in Europe this June reached 83%, the highest figure since the beginning of the crisis. Traffic in Europe, as a result, is now close to that in the Americas and to its precrisis levels (about 14% below them at this point). Performance, in other words, was good notwithstanding the fact that airlines canceled flights for operational reasons (short-staffing), especially in June, in Europe and to a lesser extent the United States. The figures at some airports are now higher than in 2019 (for instance at Porto and Funchal in Portugal, and in Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic).

Traffic in VINCI Airports' European network continued to climb back to pre-crisis levels as strong demand prompted airlines to restart flights. Traffic at the airports in Portugal hovered very near its pre-crisis level throughout Q2. Traffic at Funchal (Madeira) was buoyed by Ryanair's decision to set up a new two-aircraft base for the year at the end of March, which pushed Q2 2022 figures 28% higher than in Q2 2019. Traffic at Gatwick bounced back at the beginning of the quarter, with growth in passenger numbers on flights to and from Spain, Greece and Turkey around the Easter break. This trend continued as airlines gradually increased capacity. For example Vueling (up 35% over the quarter) opened a new two-aircraft base there.

The recovery picked up pace in April and May in Belgrade with new capacity from Turkish Airlines (up 76%) and Wizz Air (up 42%). Wizz Air has also added a new aircraft to its base there.

In France, traffic at Lyon and Nantes increased substantially in April, around the Easter break. Nantes airport saw growth in domestic flights and in travel to and from Spain, with sharp increases in capacity by Volotea (up 36%) and Transavia (up 20%).

Passenger numbers at some airports in Latin America were much higher than before the pandemic, confirming these destinations' appeal among North American travelers. This is the case for example at Guanacaste airport in Costa Rica, which saw all-time-high passenger numbers (32% more than in 2019), essentially due to additional shoulder-season flights to and from the United States. Traffic at the airports in the Dominican Republic rose on flights to and from the United States and Spain, and remained above its 2019 levels throughout the quarter (+5% higher overall).

In Brazil, passenger traffic adjusted for Avianca Brazil's bankruptcy in 2019 continues to grow, principally on the back of Gol's new flights and the gradual resumption of transatlantic flights.

In Asia, traffic at Phnom Penh is increasing as flights to and from Thailand and Singapore are gradually restarting, but is still hampered by the lack of international flights to and from China - like the other airports in Cambodia. In Japan, Kansai Airports is seeing an increase in domestic flights whereas international traffic remains low due to the ongoing restrictions on international travel in Japan and China.

More information on traffic results is available here.

Disclaimer

Aerodrom Nikola Tesla AD published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 17:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA A.D.
01:44pAERODROM NIKOLA TESLA : Vinci airports group traffic in the second quarter and first half ..
PU
07/18AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA : Solar power plant at belgrade airport put in operation
PU
06/14AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA : Belgrade nikola tesla airport is ready for a busy summer season
PU
05/16Aerodrom Nikola Tesla a.d. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
04/28Aerodrom Nikola Tesla a.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
04/26AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA : VINCI Airports – Traffic at 31 March 2022
PU
04/13AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA : NovoizgraĐeni deo terminala beogradskog aerodroma ,,nikola te..
PU
03/09AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA : In world first, VINCI Airports, World of Women, and Code Green bri..
PU
03/01AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA : New tesla parking with free shuttle connections to the terminal op..
PU
02/12AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA : "Voice of Customer" award of the Airport Council International gra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 563 M 4,89 M 4,89 M
Net income 2021 -290 M -2,52 M -2,52 M
Net cash 2021 603 M 5,24 M 5,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 -138x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 539 M 456 M 456 M
EV / Sales 2020 131x
EV / Sales 2021 70,2x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA A.D.
Duration : Period :
Aerodrom Nikola Tesla a.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francois Berisot Chief Executive Officer
Dobrila Pejovic Director-Finance Department
Vesna Stankovic Jevdevic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dragan Dimitrijevic Director-Technical Maintenance
Marko Markovic Deputy CEO-Investments & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA A.D.30.89%458
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-9.55%19 284
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.9.72%14 638
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS12.84%12 954
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.26%7 159
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-4.94%6 714