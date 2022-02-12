Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Serbia, Republic of
  Belgrade Stock Exchange
  Aerodrom Nikola Tesla a.d.
  News
  Summary
    AERO   RSANTBE11090

AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA A.D.

(AERO)
Aerodrom Nikola Tesla : "Voice of Customer" award of the Airport Council International granted to Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport

02/12/2022 | 04:32am EST
Nikola Tesla Airport Belgrade received the "Voice of the Customers" award within the initiative of the Airport Council International (ACI World), as an airport that has made significant efforts to collect feedback from passengers, in order to better understand the needs of its service users in the course of 2021.

This initiative started in 2020, aiming to recognize the airports making notable efforts and giving priority to their passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic, listening to their voices within the service quality evaluation program, in which Belgrade Airport was awarded in two categories. The results of the evaluation will help to better understand passenger needs as well as exigencies of all airport service users.

For more information visit the following link.

Disclaimer

Aerodrom Nikola Tesla AD published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 09:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 271 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
Net income 2020 -799 M -7,75 M -7,75 M
Net cash 2020 739 M 7,16 M 7,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -45,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40 280 M 391 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2019 60,9x
EV / Sales 2020 131x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
Francois Berisot Chief Executive Officer
Dobrila Pejovic Director-Finance Department
Vesna Stankovic Jevdevic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dragan Dimitrijevic Director-Technical Maintenance
Marko Markovic Deputy CEO-Investments & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA A.D.0.35%391
AENA S.M.E., S.A.10.55%26 252
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.22.94%17 403
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS17.12%14 975
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.02%7 586
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-4.94%7 206