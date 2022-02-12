Aerodrom Nikola Tesla : "Voice of Customer" award of the Airport Council International granted to Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport

Nikola Tesla Airport Belgrade received the "Voice of the Customers" award within the initiative of the Airport Council International (ACI World), as an airport that has made significant efforts to collect feedback from passengers, in order to better understand the needs of its service users in the course of 2021.

This initiative started in 2020, aiming to recognize the airports making notable efforts and giving priority to their passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic, listening to their voices within the service quality evaluation program, in which Belgrade Airport was awarded in two categories. The results of the evaluation will help to better understand passenger needs as well as exigencies of all airport service users.

For more information visit the following link.