Certain Common Stock of AeroEdge Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-JAN-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 4-JUL-2023 to 1-JAN-2024.



In connection with this offering and the secondary offering by the underwriter's purchase transaction, Jun Morinishi, the seller and lender, and Kikuchi Gear, the seller Second, the lead managing company will borrow shares from Jun Morinishi, a shareholder of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the ?share lender?). related to this Co., Ltd., our shareholders Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Development Bank of Japan Inc., DMG Mori Seiki Co., Ltd., Nine States 4 Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership, Ashikaga Bank, Ltd., Mebuki Regional Revitalization Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership , Mitsubishi HC Capital Co., Ltd., JA Mitsui Leasing Co., Ltd., and our stock acquisition right holders Kazuhiro Mizuta, Takashi Imanishi, Masanori Tokunaga, Takuya Honda and 16 others will be listed on the lead managing company from the date of the primary underwriting agreement ( During the period until December 30, 2023, which is 180 days after the trading start date (including the day) (hereinafter referred to as the "lock-up period"), without the prior written consent of the lead managing company, We have agreed not to sell our common shares (excluding selling by underwriters through purchase and acceptance, lending our common shares for selling by way of over-allotment, etc.).