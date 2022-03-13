Bermuda suspends permits for Russian-operated planes over safety oversight concerns

* Move could affect more than 700 planes - IBA
* Some flying over Russian airspace after deadline -
FlightRadar24
* Russia has proposed to register planes in Russia
March 13 (Reuters) - Bermuda's aviation regulator said it is
suspending certification of all Russian-operated airplanes
registered in the British overseas territory due to
international sanctions over the war in Ukraine, in a move
expected to affect more than 700 planes.
The regulator said it was unable to confidently approve the
planes as airworthy due to the impact of sanctions on its
ability to conduct safety oversight. Manufacturers are no longer
providing parts to Russian airlines as part of the sanctions.
The decision by Bermuda's Civil Aviation Authority announced
on its website late on Saturday would normally lead to the
planes being grounded as of its deadline of 2359 GMT on
Saturday.
No plane is permitted to fly without a certificate of
airworthiness, which is issued by the civil aviation authority
in the country where the plane is registered.
In this case, however, flight tracking website FlightRadar24
showed a few dozen Bermuda-registered planes were flying over
Russia's airspace as of 1550 GMT on Sunday.
Of the nearly 1,000 planes in the Russian fleet, 745 were
registered in Bermuda, aviation consulting firm IBA said on
March 1. Of those, 713 were leased and 32 owned.
Russia's government said on Thursday it had proposed
allowing foreign planes leased by Russian airlines to be
registered as the airlines' property, and for them to be given
Russian airworthiness certificates.
The move followed Russia's state aviation authority
recommending that Russian airlines with foreign-leased aircraft
suspend flights of passengers and cargo abroad, making it harder
for lessors to repossess the planes.
Global leasing companies staring at an imminent deadline to
repossess more than 400 jets worth almost $10 billion from
Russian airlines have received mostly radio silence as experts
warn of legal wrangling that could last a decade.
Mutual air closures by the European Union and Moscow over
the war in Ukraine have left Russian aviation in near isolation.
Sanctions imposed by the EU in the wake of Russia's invasion
of Ukraine give leasing firms until March 28 to free themselves
from deals with Russian airlines.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation"
that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy
its neighbour's military capabilities and "de-Nazify" the
country.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in
Sydney; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Cynthia Osterman and
Daniel Wallis)