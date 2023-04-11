Advanced search
    AFLT   RU0009062285

AEROFLOT

(AFLT)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
27.60 RUB   -0.65%
02:40pWestern Sanctions Hit Russia's Air Fleet : Aeroflot seeks emergency aircraft repairs abroad
AQ
02:09pRussia's Aeroflot sends aircraft for repair to Iran
RE
04/10Russia's GAZ Group files $348 million suit against Volkswagen
RE
Russia's Aeroflot sends aircraft for repair to Iran

04/11/2023 | 02:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aircraft of Russian airline Aeroflot is pictured at Cointrin airport in Geneva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest air carrier Aeroflot, whose aircraft maintenance capabilities are crippled by Western sanctions, sent one of its Airbus planes to Iran for repair, the company said on Tuesday.

According to the flight tracking system Flightradar24 the Airbus A330-300 flew to Tehran on April 5 and remains there until now.

"The maintenance of the Airbus A330 aircraft (in Iran) will be implemented by a provider for a wide range of work," Aeroflot said in a statement.

RBC media outlet first reported about the maintenance in Iran. "The firm has all the necessary material resources, certificates and extensive experience, (while) the provider performs maintenance with a high quality level," the airline said.

Aeroflot declined to comment on details and did not name the operator that will carry out the repair.

Sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent its troops into Ukraine in February last year have prevented its airlines from obtaining aircraft and spare parts or undergoing maintenance in the West. Russian airlines continue to operate Western jets, but struggle to import replacement parts.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROFLOT -0.65% 27.6 End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRBUS SE -0.14% 126 Real-time Quote.13.66%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.01% 81.641 Delayed Quote.11.85%
