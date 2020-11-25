Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Aeroflot - Russian Airlines    AFLT   RU0009062285

AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES

(AFLT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Group Announces Operating Results for October 2020

11/25/2020 | 07:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25 November 2020

Moscow, 25 November 2020 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group ('the Group') and Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ('the Company') for October and 10M 2020[1].

10M 2020 Operating Highlights

In 10M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 25.8 million passengers, 50.3% down year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 12.7 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 59.8%.

Group and Company RPKs decreased by 55.6% and 63.7% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased by 50.2% year-on-year for the Group and by 56.6% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 9.0 p.p. year-on-year to 73.8% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 13.1 p.p. to 67.1% for Aeroflot airline.

October 2020 Operating Highlights

In October 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 2.7 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 47.1%. Aeroflot airline carried 1.1 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 65.8%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 58.2% and 72.6% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased
by 55.6% for Aeroflot Group and by 68.8% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 78.0%, representing a 4.7 percentage point decrease versus
the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot - Russian Airlines decreased
by 9.7 percentage points year-on-year to 70.2%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

In 10M and October 2020, operating results were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Suspension
of scheduled international flights and quarantine restrictions in Russia affected the decline in traffic indicators.

In October 2020 Aeroflot Group continued to restore its domestic traffic volumes and partially restore international flights. In addition to flights to Turkey, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus, due to regulatory approval, flights to Seoul (South Korea) and Belgrade (Serbia) were added with limited frequency. In November, flights to Tokyo (Japan) have also resumed with limited frequency.

Fleet update

There were no changes in Aeroflot Group fleet in October 2020. As of 31 October 2020, Group and Company fleet had 357 and 244 aircraft, respectively.

Net changes in the fleet

Number of aircraft

October 2020

10M 2019

as of 31.10.2020

Aeroflot Group

-

-2

357

Aeroflot airline

-

-1

244

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

October

2020

October

2019

Change

10M 2020

10M 2019

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

2,748.9

5,201.1

(47.1%)

25,805.1

51,929.5

(50.3%)

- international

339.6

2,379.9

(85.7%)

5,525.1

23,337.4

(76.3%)

- domestic

2,409.3

2,821.2

(14.6%)

20,280.1

28,592.2

(29.1%)

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

5,561.4

13,294.6

(58.2%)

59,293.0

133,562.4

(55.6%)

- international

998.6

7,877.9

(87.3%)

19,628.9

78,087.4

(74.9%)

- domestic

4,562.8

5,416.7

(15.8%)

39,664.1

55,475.0

(28.5%)

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

7,133.1

16,076.1

(55.6%)

80,395.5

161,455.9

(50.2%)

- international

1,302.4

9,739.6

(86.6%)

27,640.1

96,072.4

(71.2%)

- domestic

5,830.7

6,336.6

(8.0%)

52,755.4

65,383.5

(19.3%)

Passenger load factor, %

78.0%

82.7%

(4.7 p.p.)

73.8%

82.7%

(9.0 p.p.)

- international

76.7%

80.9%

(4.2 p.p.)

71.0%

81.3%

(10.3 p.p.)

- domestic

78.3%

85.5%

(7.2 p.p.)

75.2%

84.8%

(9.7 p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

23,705.8

29,306.8

(19.1%)

189,714.9

257,996.6

(26.5%)

- international

8,378.5

15,425.3

(45.7%)

71,508.4

141,087.4

(49.3%)

- domestic

15,327.3

13,881.5

10.4%

118,206.5

116,909.2

1.1%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

98.6

120.7

(18.3%)

825.6

1,063.8

(22.4%)

- international

43.3

71.6

(39.6%)

386.5

650.7

(40.6%)

- domestic

55.4

49.1

12.8%

439.1

413.1

6.3%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

599.2

1,317.2

(54.5%)

6,162.0

13,084.4

(52.9%)

- international

133.1

780.6

(82.9%)

2,153.1

7,678.6

(72.0%)

- domestic

466.0

536.6

(13.1%)

4,008.9

5,405.8

(25.8%)

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

930.7

1,907.1

(51.2%)

10,162.3

19,197.9

(47.1%)

- international

251.4

1,159.7

(78.3%)

3,983.8

11,472.4

(65.3%)

- domestic

679.3

747.4

(9.1%)

6,178.6

7,725.5

(20.0%)

Revenue load factor, %

64.4%

69.1%

(4.7 p.p.)

60.6%

68.2%

(7.5 p.p.)

- international

53.0%

67.3%

(14.4 p.p.)

54.0%

66.9%

(12.9 p.p.)

- domestic

68.6%

71.8%

(3.2 p.p.)

64.9%

70.0%

(5.1 p.p.)

Revenue flights

21,670

38,251

(43.3%)

213,504

375,674

(43.2%)

- international

2,103

16,305

(87.1%)

43,786

157,996

(72.3%)

- domestic

19,567

21,946

(10.8%)

169,718

217,678

(22.0%)

Flight hours

51,282

104,619

(51.0%)

544,490

1,031,955

(47.2%)

Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Operating Results

October

2020

October

2019

Change

10M 2020

10M 2019

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

1,084.8

3,173.3

(65.8%)

12,705.5

31,606.7

(59.8%)

- international

211.3

1,641.5

(87.1%)

4,038.6

16,548.6

(75.6%)

- domestic

873.5

1,531.9

(43.0%)

8,666.9

15,058.1

(42.4%)

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

2,355.8

8,599.7

(72.6%)

31,317.5

86,221.8

(63.7%)

- international

660.4

5,777.1

(88.6%)

14,582.2

58,600.6

(75.1%)

- domestic

1,695.3

2,822.6

(39.9%)

16,735.3

27,621.2

(39.4%)

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

3,354.2

10,760.9

(68.8%)

46,662.1

107,515.6

(56.6%)

- international

926.0

7,363.4

(87.4%)

21,677.8

74,116.1

(70.8%)

- domestic

2,428.1

3,397.5

(28.5%)

24,984.3

33,399.5

(25.2%)

Passenger load factor, %

70.2%

79.9%

(9.7 p.p.)

67.1%

80.2%

(13.1 p.p.)

- international

71.3%

78.5%

(7.1 p.p.)

67.3%

79.1%

(11.8 p.p.)

- domestic

69.8%

83.1%

(13.3 p.p.)

67.0%

82.7%

(15.7 p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

14,994.8

20,148.0

(25.6%)

123,684.7

176,161.1

(29.8%)

- international

7,872.5

13,265.5

(40.7%)

63,728.0

119,986.1

(46.9%)

- domestic

7,122.3

6,882.6

3.5%

59,956.7

56,175.0

6.7%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

69.9

91.5

(23.6%)

607.0

803.7

(24.5%)

- international

41.9

65.6

(36.2%)

357.4

589.4

(39.4%)

- domestic

28.0

25.8

8.3%

249.6

214.3

16.5%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

281.9

865.4

(67.4%)

3,425.5

8,563.6

(60.0%)

- international

101.3

585.6

(82.7%)

1,669.8

5,863.4

(71.5%)

- domestic

180.6

279.9

(35.5%)

1,755.8

2,700.2

(35.0%)

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

496.3

1,296.6

(61.7%)

6,195.6

12,945.0

(52.1%)

- international

208.9

903.4

(76.9%)

3,252.8

9,063.7

(64.1%)

- domestic

287.4

393.2

(26.9%)

2,942.8

3,881.4

(24.2%)

Revenue load factor, %

56.8%

66.7%

(10.0 p.p.)

55.3%

66.2%

(10.9 p.p.)

- international

48.5%

64.8%

(16.3 p.p.)

51.3%

64.7%

(13.4 p.p.)

- domestic

62.8%

71.2%

(8.4 p.p.)

59.7%

69.6%

(9.9 p.p.)

Revenue flights

10,534

25,029

(57.9%)

123,224

244,016

(49.5%)

- international

1,545

12,157

(87.3%)

34,926

119,367

(70.7%)

- domestic

8,989

12,872

(30.2%)

88,298

124,649

(29.2%)

Flight hours

25,542

70,725

(63.9%)

324,744

696,903

(53.4%)

[1] Management accounts.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii OAO published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 12:10:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES
07:11aAEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES : Group Announces Operating Results for October 2020
PU
11/20AEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES : Mikhail Poluboyarinov elected as CEO of Aeroflot
PU
11/16AEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES : Russia's Aeroflot to resume flights to Nice on Nov. ..
RE
11/13AEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES : Russia detains Aeroflot executive on suspicion of pa..
RE
11/09AEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES : Russian energy minister made deputy PM in cabinet re..
RE
11/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK AEROFLOT RUSSIAN : Fitch international ratings agency mainta..
PU
10/30PUBLIC JOINT STOCK AEROFLOT RUSSIAN : Aeroflot announces Q3 and 9M 2020 RAS fin..
PU
10/28Russia's VTB to stay in grain business for next 3-5 years - CEO
RE
10/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK AEROFLOT RUSSIAN : Aeroflot announces completion and final r..
PU
10/23AEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES : Russian c.bank to increase daily FX sales from Oct. ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 174 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 165 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 286 M 2 283 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,06 $
Last Close Price 0,95 $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrey Chikhanchin Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Yevgeny Ivanovich Ditrikh Chairman
Vladimir Nikolaevitch Antonov First Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Kirill Igorevich Bogdanov Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES-30.53%2 283
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-29.45%26 206
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.23%20 584
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.85%15 672
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.30%13 324
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-48.96%13 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ