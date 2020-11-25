Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Group Announces Operating Results for October 2020

25 November 2020

Moscow, 25 November 2020 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group ('the Group') and Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ('the Company') for October and 10M 2020[1].

10M 2020 Operating Highlights

In 10M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 25.8 million passengers, 50.3% down year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 12.7 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 59.8%.

Group and Company RPKs decreased by 55.6% and 63.7% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased by 50.2% year-on-year for the Group and by 56.6% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 9.0 p.p. year-on-year to 73.8% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 13.1 p.p. to 67.1% for Aeroflot airline.

October 2020 Operating Highlights

In October 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 2.7 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 47.1%. Aeroflot airline carried 1.1 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 65.8%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 58.2% and 72.6% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased

by 55.6% for Aeroflot Group and by 68.8% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 78.0%, representing a 4.7 percentage point decrease versus

the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot - Russian Airlines decreased

by 9.7 percentage points year-on-year to 70.2%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

In 10M and October 2020, operating results were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Suspension

of scheduled international flights and quarantine restrictions in Russia affected the decline in traffic indicators.

In October 2020 Aeroflot Group continued to restore its domestic traffic volumes and partially restore international flights. In addition to flights to Turkey, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus, due to regulatory approval, flights to Seoul (South Korea) and Belgrade (Serbia) were added with limited frequency. In November, flights to Tokyo (Japan) have also resumed with limited frequency.

Fleet update

There were no changes in Aeroflot Group fleet in October 2020. As of 31 October 2020, Group and Company fleet had 357 and 244 aircraft, respectively.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft October 2020 10M 2019 as of 31.10.2020 Aeroflot Group - -2 357 Aeroflot airline - -1 244

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

October 2020 October 2019 Change 10M 2020 10M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,748.9 5,201.1 (47.1%) 25,805.1 51,929.5 (50.3%) - international 339.6 2,379.9 (85.7%) 5,525.1 23,337.4 (76.3%) - domestic 2,409.3 2,821.2 (14.6%) 20,280.1 28,592.2 (29.1%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 5,561.4 13,294.6 (58.2%) 59,293.0 133,562.4 (55.6%) - international 998.6 7,877.9 (87.3%) 19,628.9 78,087.4 (74.9%) - domestic 4,562.8 5,416.7 (15.8%) 39,664.1 55,475.0 (28.5%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 7,133.1 16,076.1 (55.6%) 80,395.5 161,455.9 (50.2%) - international 1,302.4 9,739.6 (86.6%) 27,640.1 96,072.4 (71.2%) - domestic 5,830.7 6,336.6 (8.0%) 52,755.4 65,383.5 (19.3%) Passenger load factor, % 78.0% 82.7% (4.7 p.p.) 73.8% 82.7% (9.0 p.p.) - international 76.7% 80.9% (4.2 p.p.) 71.0% 81.3% (10.3 p.p.) - domestic 78.3% 85.5% (7.2 p.p.) 75.2% 84.8% (9.7 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 23,705.8 29,306.8 (19.1%) 189,714.9 257,996.6 (26.5%) - international 8,378.5 15,425.3 (45.7%) 71,508.4 141,087.4 (49.3%) - domestic 15,327.3 13,881.5 10.4% 118,206.5 116,909.2 1.1% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 98.6 120.7 (18.3%) 825.6 1,063.8 (22.4%) - international 43.3 71.6 (39.6%) 386.5 650.7 (40.6%) - domestic 55.4 49.1 12.8% 439.1 413.1 6.3% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 599.2 1,317.2 (54.5%) 6,162.0 13,084.4 (52.9%) - international 133.1 780.6 (82.9%) 2,153.1 7,678.6 (72.0%) - domestic 466.0 536.6 (13.1%) 4,008.9 5,405.8 (25.8%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 930.7 1,907.1 (51.2%) 10,162.3 19,197.9 (47.1%) - international 251.4 1,159.7 (78.3%) 3,983.8 11,472.4 (65.3%) - domestic 679.3 747.4 (9.1%) 6,178.6 7,725.5 (20.0%) Revenue load factor, % 64.4% 69.1% (4.7 p.p.) 60.6% 68.2% (7.5 p.p.) - international 53.0% 67.3% (14.4 p.p.) 54.0% 66.9% (12.9 p.p.) - domestic 68.6% 71.8% (3.2 p.p.) 64.9% 70.0% (5.1 p.p.) Revenue flights 21,670 38,251 (43.3%) 213,504 375,674 (43.2%) - international 2,103 16,305 (87.1%) 43,786 157,996 (72.3%) - domestic 19,567 21,946 (10.8%) 169,718 217,678 (22.0%) Flight hours 51,282 104,619 (51.0%) 544,490 1,031,955 (47.2%)

Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Operating Results

October 2020 October 2019 Change 10M 2020 10M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,084.8 3,173.3 (65.8%) 12,705.5 31,606.7 (59.8%) - international 211.3 1,641.5 (87.1%) 4,038.6 16,548.6 (75.6%) - domestic 873.5 1,531.9 (43.0%) 8,666.9 15,058.1 (42.4%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 2,355.8 8,599.7 (72.6%) 31,317.5 86,221.8 (63.7%) - international 660.4 5,777.1 (88.6%) 14,582.2 58,600.6 (75.1%) - domestic 1,695.3 2,822.6 (39.9%) 16,735.3 27,621.2 (39.4%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 3,354.2 10,760.9 (68.8%) 46,662.1 107,515.6 (56.6%) - international 926.0 7,363.4 (87.4%) 21,677.8 74,116.1 (70.8%) - domestic 2,428.1 3,397.5 (28.5%) 24,984.3 33,399.5 (25.2%) Passenger load factor, % 70.2% 79.9% (9.7 p.p.) 67.1% 80.2% (13.1 p.p.) - international 71.3% 78.5% (7.1 p.p.) 67.3% 79.1% (11.8 p.p.) - domestic 69.8% 83.1% (13.3 p.p.) 67.0% 82.7% (15.7 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 14,994.8 20,148.0 (25.6%) 123,684.7 176,161.1 (29.8%) - international 7,872.5 13,265.5 (40.7%) 63,728.0 119,986.1 (46.9%) - domestic 7,122.3 6,882.6 3.5% 59,956.7 56,175.0 6.7% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 69.9 91.5 (23.6%) 607.0 803.7 (24.5%) - international 41.9 65.6 (36.2%) 357.4 589.4 (39.4%) - domestic 28.0 25.8 8.3% 249.6 214.3 16.5% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 281.9 865.4 (67.4%) 3,425.5 8,563.6 (60.0%) - international 101.3 585.6 (82.7%) 1,669.8 5,863.4 (71.5%) - domestic 180.6 279.9 (35.5%) 1,755.8 2,700.2 (35.0%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 496.3 1,296.6 (61.7%) 6,195.6 12,945.0 (52.1%) - international 208.9 903.4 (76.9%) 3,252.8 9,063.7 (64.1%) - domestic 287.4 393.2 (26.9%) 2,942.8 3,881.4 (24.2%) Revenue load factor, % 56.8% 66.7% (10.0 p.p.) 55.3% 66.2% (10.9 p.p.) - international 48.5% 64.8% (16.3 p.p.) 51.3% 64.7% (13.4 p.p.) - domestic 62.8% 71.2% (8.4 p.p.) 59.7% 69.6% (9.9 p.p.) Revenue flights 10,534 25,029 (57.9%) 123,224 244,016 (49.5%) - international 1,545 12,157 (87.3%) 34,926 119,367 (70.7%) - domestic 8,989 12,872 (30.2%) 88,298 124,649 (29.2%) Flight hours 25,542 70,725 (63.9%) 324,744 696,903 (53.4%)

[1] Management accounts.