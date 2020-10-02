Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Russia's Aeroflot plans to raise at least 80 bln roubles in Moscow SPO

Log in
10/02/2020 | 05:53am EDT

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest airline, Aeroflot , plans to raise at least 80 billion roubles ($1.02 billion) in a secondary public offering (SPO) in Moscow, it said on Friday.

State-controlled Aeroflot has been hit by the new coronavirus outbreak this year which grounded most passenger planes around the world.

It, however, believes in long-term structural growth of the Russian passenger aviation market, its chief executive, Vitaly Saveliev, said in a statement.

"The additional equity capital raised via this Offering will put the Aeroflot Group on a firm footing as we continue our recovery from the impact of COVID-19 and build for the future," Saveliev said.

Institutional investors are expected to buy Aeroflot's new shares for up to 39 billion roubles, while the rest will come from existing shareholders, including the Russian government, which aims to maintain its stake in the airline at the current 51.2%, Aeroflot said.

Aeroflot will start investor meetings on Friday. Books are expected to be closed on Oct. 8, a source, familiar with the possible deal, and a financial market source told Reuters.

It aims to use the use proceeds from the deal, being arranged by VTB Capital, for general corporate purposes and deleveraging.

The company plans to issue up to 1.7 billion shares for the deal. Its current shareholders are expected to get 987 million shares, of which 869.9 million shares will be purchased by the Russian government.

Shares in Aeroflot were down 3.2% in Moscow on Friday, underperforming the benchmark index, which was down 1.9%. ($1 = 78.2325 roubles) (Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina and Olga Popova; writing by Anna Rzhevkina and Polina Devitt; editing by Robert Birsel)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 479 M - -
Net income 2020 -696 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,43x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 973 M 967 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,23 $
Last Close Price 0,92 $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yevgeny Ivanovich Ditrikh Chairman
Vladimir Nikolaevitch Antonov First Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Andrey Chikhanchin Deputy CEO-Commerce & Finance
Kirill Igorevich Bogdanov Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES-31.88%967
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-46.82%19 757
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.05%15 264
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.90%13 386
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-20.23%11 747
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.97%10 361
