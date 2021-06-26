Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Group Announces Operating Results for May 2021

24 June 2021

Moscow, 24 June 2021 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for May and 5M 2021 [1]

Key highlightsofMay 2021 [2]:

Aeroflot Group carried 3.6 million passengers, 12.8x up year-on-year and 25.8% down vs. 2019;

3.1 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 11.6x up year-on-year and 17.6% up vs. 2019;

Group's RPK increased by 10.8x year-on-year and decreased by 39.0% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 6.6x year-on-year and decreased by 37.9% vs. 2019;

Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 75.8%, a 29.9 percentage point increase year-on-year;

Pobeda Airlines carried 1.2 million passengers, passenger load factor was 93.8%.

May 2021 Operating Highlightscompared to May 2020 and 2019

Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,612.2 1,237.4 742.2 3,591.8 Change vs. 2020, % 7.8х - 10.0х 12.8х Change vs. 2019, % (46.0%) 43.7% (25.7%) (25.8%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 5,636.1 2,096.4 2,253.3 9,985.8 Change vs. 2020, % 4.9х - 6.0х 6.6х Change vs. 2019, % (48.5%) 26.6% (35.1%) (37.9%) Passenger load factor, % 68.8% 93.8% 76.6% 75.8% Change vs. 2020, % 24.7p.p. - 25.1p.p. 29.9p.p. Change vs. 2019, % (5.4p.p.) 2.5p.p. (3.3p.p.) (1.4p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 12,392.6 5,005.3 3,486.1 20,884.1 Change vs. 2020, % 1.2х - 2.5х 1.8х Change vs. 2019, % (28.4%) 18.6% 33.2% (13.5%)

Aeroflot Group airlines: Domestic flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,212.2 1,228.7 649.9 3,090.8 Change vs. 2020, % 6.3х - 9.1х 11.6х Change vs. 2019, % (14.4%) 86.3% 17.5% 17.6% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 3,573.6 2,070.2 1,911.1 7,554.9 Change vs. 2020, % 3.5х - 5.5х 5.5х Change vs. 2019, % 8.1% 79.9% 2.1% 19.4% Passenger load factor, % 68.9% 94.0% 74.5% 77.2% Change vs. 2020, % 25.6p.p. - 27.0p.p. 32.8p.p. Change vs. 2019, % (10.0p.p.) 0.5p.p. (1.7p.p.) (3.6 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 6,835.5 4,892.5 2,850.4 14,578.5 Change vs. 2020, % 1.4х - 2.8х 2.4х Change vs. 2019, % 35.1% 95.2% 17.9% 46.0%

Fleetupdate

In May 2021 Aeroflot Airlines added two Airbus A350-900, three Airbus А320 and two Airbus А321. One Airbus A320 was phased-out. Aeroflot Airlines transferred four Boeing 737-800 to the fleet of Pobeda Airlines and five SSJ100s to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution. As of 31 May 2021, the fleet of Aeroflot Group consisted of 340 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft May 2021 5M 2021 as of 31.05.2021 Aeroflot Group +6 -2 340 Aeroflot Airlines -3 -29 212 Pobeda Airlines +4 +7 41 Rossiya Airlines +5 +20 87

AeroflotGroupOperatingResults

(pro forma, excluding the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020) [3]

May 2021 May 2020 Change 5M 2021 5M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 3,591.8 281.7 12.8х 13,981.9 11,406.8 22.6% - international 501.1 15.6 32.2х 1,823.2 4,469.7 (59.2%) - domestic 3,090.8 266.1 11.6х 12,158.7 6,937.2 75.3% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 7,571.9 700.3 10.8х 29,093.7 29,882.9 (2.6%) - international 1,741.1 89.9 19.4х 6,240.7 16,619.9 (62.5%) - domestic 5,830.8 610.4 9.6х 22,852.9 13,263.0 72.3% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 9,985.8 1,523.6 6.6х 37,074.9 43,105.8 (14.0%) - international 2,430.9 147.2 16.5х 8,816.9 23,447.2 (62.4%) - domestic 7,554.9 1,376.4 5.5х 28,258.0 19,658.6 43.7% Passenger load factor, % 75.8% 46.0% 29.9p.p. 78.5% 69.3% 9.1p.p. - international 71.6% 61.0% 10.6 p.p. 70.8% 70.9% (0.1 p.p.) - domestic 77.2% 44.3% 32.8 p.p. 80.9% 67.5% 13.4 p.p. Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 20,884.1 11,544.2 1.8х 104,907.5 91,046.5 15.2% - international 6,305.6 5,562.8 1.1х 39,042.2 47,313.0 (17.5%) - domestic 14,578.5 5,981.4 2.4х 65,865.3 43,733.5 50.6% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 85.6 76.0 1.1х 458.2 427.5 7.2% - international 33.1 47.8 69.4 % 222.9 257.4 (13.4%) - domestic 52.5 28.2 1.9х 235.3 170.2 38.3% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 767.1 139.0 5.5х 3,076.6 3,117.0 (1.3%) - international 189.8 55.9 3.4х 784.6 1,753.2 (55.2%) - domestic 577.3 83.1 6.9х 2,292.1 1,363.8 68.1% Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,237.0 373.1 3.3х 4,854.0 5,471.0 (11.3%) - international 347.2 202.6 1.7х 1,543.2 3,154.2 (51.1%) - domestic 889.8 170.5 5.2х 3,310.8 2,316.8 42.9% Revenue load factor, % 62.0% 37.3% 24.8p.p. 63.4% 57.0% 6.4p.p. - international 54.7% 27.6% 27.1 p.p. 50.8% 55.6% (4.7 p.p.) - domestic 64.9% 48.8% 16.1 p.p. 69.2% 58.9% 10.4 p.p. Revenue flights 27,148 4,644 5.8х 105,188 101,573 3.6% - international 3,071 672 4.6х 12,769 36,588 (65.1%) - domestic 24,077 3,972 6.1х 92,419 64,985 42.2% Flight hours 65,950 14,049 4.7х 260,475 283,829 (8.2%)

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

Aeroflot Airlines

May 2021 May 2020 Change 5M 2021 5M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,612.2 206.3 7.8х 6,253.8 7,284.4 (14.1%) - international 400.0 12.4 32.4х 1,396.9 3,456.3 (59.6%) - domestic 1,212.2 193.9 6.3х 4,856.8 3,828.0 26.9% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 3,879.7 507.4 7.6х 14,742.6 20,011.0 (26.3%) - international 1,418.0 61.8 22.9х 5,035.0 12,766.6 (60.6%) - domestic 2,461.6 445.6 5.5х 9,707.5 7,244.3 34.0% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 5,636.1 1,149.6 4.9х 20,410.4 30,991.6 (34.1%) - international 2,062.5 119.2 17.3х 7,397.7 18,970.8 (61.0%) - domestic 3,573.6 1,030.4 3.5х 13,012.7 12,020.8 8.3% Passenger load factor, % 68.8% 44.1% 24.7 p.p. 72.2% 64.6% 7.7 п.п. - international 68.8% 51.9% 16.9 p.p. 68.1% 67.3% 0.8 п.п. - domestic 68.9% 43.2% 25.6 p.p. 74.6% 60.3% 14.3 п.п. Revenue flights 13,314 3,736 3.6х 51,645 73,482 (29.7%) - international 2,446 627 3.9х 9,804 30,516 (67.9%) - domestic 10,868 3,109 3.5х 41,841 42,966 (2.6%) Flight hours 34,633 11,182 3.1х 136,689 208,244 (34.4%)

Pobeda Airlines

May 2021 May 2020 Change 5M 2021 5M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,237.4 1.0 - 5,004.3 2,494.6 2.0х - international 8.8 - - 208.7 447.4 (53.4%) - domestic 1,228.7 1.0 - 4,795.6 2,047.2 2.3х Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 1,967.3 1.2 - 8,210.4 4,486.3 83.0% - international 21.9 - - 514.5 998.2 (48.5%) - domestic 1,945.5 1.2 - 7,695.9 3,488.0 2.2х Available Seat Kilometres, mn 2,096.4 1.3 - 8,857.4 4,928.8 79.7% - international 26.2 - - 618.1 1,141.0 (45.8%) - domestic 2,070.2 1.3 - 8,239.3 3,787.9 2.2х Passenger load factor, % 93.8% 89.9% - 92.7% 91.0% 1.7 p.p. - international 83.4% - - 83.2% 87.5% (4.3 p.p.) - domestic 94.0% 89.9% - 93.4% 92.1% 1.3 p.p. Revenue flights 6,999 6 - 28,598 14,541 96.7% - international 56 - - 1,332 2,720 (51.0%) - domestic 6,943 6 - 27,266 11,821 2.3х Flight hours 14,928 9 - 63,529 35,162 80.7%

Rossiya Airlines

May 2021 May 2020 Change 5M 2021 5M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 742.2 74.4 10.0х 2,723.8 1,627.8 67.3% - international 92.3 3.2 28.7х 217.5 565.9 (61.6%) - domestic 649.9 71.1 9.1х 2,506.3 1,061.9 2.4х Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 1,724.9 191.7 9.0х 6,140.7 5,385.6 14.0% - international 301.2 28.1 10.7х 691.2 2,855.0 (75.8%) - domestic 1,423.7 163.6 8.7х 5,449.6 2,530.6 2.2х Available Seat Kilometres, mn 2,253.3 372.7 6.0х 7,807.2 7,185.3 8.7% - international 342.2 28.1 12.2х 801.2 3,335.4 (76.0%) - domestic 1,911.1 344.7 5.5х 7,006.0 3,849.9 82.0% Passenger load factor, % 76.6% 51.4% 25.1p.p. 78.7% 75.0% 3.7p.p. - international 88.0% 100.0% (12.0 p.p.) 86.3% 85.6% 0.7 p.p. - domestic 74.5% 47.5% 27.0 p.p. 77.8% 65.7% 12.1 p.p. Revenue flights 6,835 902 7.6х 24,945 13,550 84.1% - international 569 45 12.6х 1,633 3,352 (51.3%) - domestic 6,266 857 7.3х 23,312 10,198 2.3х Flight hours 16,389 2,857 5.7х 60,257 40,423 49.1%

Appendix 1.

AeroflotGroupOperatingResults(including the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020) [4]

May 2021 May 2020 Change 5M 2021 5M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 3,591.8 305.6 11.8х 13,981.9 11,730.5 19.2% - international 501.1 15.6 32.0х 1,823.2 4,540.0 (59.8%) - domestic 3,090.8 290.0 10.7х 12,158.7 7,190.5 69.1% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 7,571.9 730.3 10.4х 29,093.7 30,326.8 (4.1%) - international 1,741.1 90.0 19.3х 6,240.7 16,727.1 (62.7%) - domestic 5,830.8 640.3 9.1х 22,852.9 13,599.7 68.0% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 9,985.8 1,608.1 6.2х 37,074.9 43,979.5 (15.7%) - international 2,430.9 148.9 16.3х 8,816.9 23,653.1 (62.7%) - domestic 7,554.9 1,459.1 5.2х 28,258.0 20,326.4 39.0% Passenger load factor, % 75.8% 45.4% 30.4p.p. 78.5% 69.0% 9.5p.p. - international 71.6% 60.4% 11.2 p.p. 70.8% 70.7% 0.1 p.p. - domestic 77.2% 43.9% 33.3 p.p. 80.9% 66.9% 14.0 p.p. Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 20,884.1 11,857.9 1.8х 104,907.5 93,112.9 12.7% - international 6,305.6 5,562.8 1.1х 39,042.2 47,433.7 (17.7%) - domestic 14,578.5 6,295.1 2.3х 65,865.3 45,679.2 44.2% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 85.6 76.5 1.1х 458.2 431.0 6.3% - international 33.1 47.8 69.4 % 222.9 257.6 (13.4%) - domestic 52.5 28.7 1.8х 235.3 173.4 35.7% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 767.1 142.2 5.4х 3,076.6 3,160.4 (2.6%) - international 189.8 55.9 3.4х 784.6 1,763.0 (55.5%) - domestic 577.3 86.3 6.7х 2,292.1 1,397.4 64.0% Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,237.0 381.5 3.2х 4,854.0 5,562.4 (12.7%) - international 347.2 202.8 1.7х 1,543.2 3,176.7 (51.4%) - domestic 889.8 178.8 5.0х 3,310.8 2,385.7 38.8% Revenue load factor, % 62.0% 37.3% 24.7p.p. 63.4% 56.8% 6.6 p.p. - international 54.7% 27.5% 27.1 p.p. 50.8% 55.5% (4.7 p.p.) - domestic 64.9% 48.3% 16.6 p.p. 69.2% 58.6% 10.7 p.p. Revenue flights 27,148 5,567 4.9х 105,188 108,540 (3.1%) - international 3,071 680 4.5х 12,769 37,729 (66.2%) - domestic 24,077 4,887 4.9х 92,419 70,811 30.5% Flight hours 65,950 15,569 4.2х 260,475 296,168 (12.1%)

[1] Management accounts.

[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.

[3] PJSC 'Aeroflot' terminated its participation in the capital of JSC 'Aurora Airlines' on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.

[4] PJSC 'Aeroflot' terminated its participation in the capital of JSC 'Aurora Airlines' on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.