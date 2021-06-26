Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Aeroflot - Russian Airlines
  News
  Summary
    AFLT   RU0009062285

AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES

(AFLT)
  Report
Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Group Announces Operating Results for May 2021

06/26/2021 | 07:49am EDT
24 June 2021

Moscow, 24 June 2021 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for May and 5M 2021 [1]

Key highlightsofMay 2021 [2]:

  • Aeroflot Group carried 3.6 million passengers, 12.8x up year-on-year and 25.8% down vs. 2019;
  • 3.1 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 11.6x up year-on-year and 17.6% up vs. 2019;
  • Group's RPK increased by 10.8x year-on-year and decreased by 39.0% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 6.6x year-on-year and decreased by 37.9% vs. 2019;
  • Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 75.8%, a 29.9 percentage point increase year-on-year;
  • Pobeda Airlines carried 1.2 million passengers, passenger load factor was 93.8%.

May 2021 Operating Highlightscompared to May 2020 and 2019

Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights

Aeroflot

Pobeda

Rossiya

Total

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

1,612.2

1,237.4

742.2

3,591.8

Change vs. 2020, %

7.8х

-

10.0х

12.8х

Change vs. 2019, %

(46.0%)

43.7%

(25.7%)

(25.8%)

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

5,636.1

2,096.4

2,253.3

9,985.8

Change vs. 2020, %

4.9х

-

6.0х

6.6х

Change vs. 2019, %

(48.5%)

26.6%

(35.1%)

(37.9%)

Passenger load factor, %

68.8%

93.8%

76.6%

75.8%

Change vs. 2020, %

24.7p.p.

-

25.1p.p.

29.9p.p.

Change vs. 2019, %

(5.4p.p.)

2.5p.p.

(3.3p.p.)

(1.4p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

12,392.6

5,005.3

3,486.1

20,884.1

Change vs. 2020, %

1.2х

-

2.5х

1.8х

Change vs. 2019, %

(28.4%)

18.6%

33.2%

(13.5%)

Aeroflot Group airlines: Domestic flights

Aeroflot

Pobeda

Rossiya

Total

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

1,212.2

1,228.7

649.9

3,090.8

Change vs. 2020, %

6.3х

-

9.1х

11.6х

Change vs. 2019, %

(14.4%)

86.3%

17.5%

17.6%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

3,573.6

2,070.2

1,911.1

7,554.9

Change vs. 2020, %

3.5х

-

5.5х

5.5х

Change vs. 2019, %

8.1%

79.9%

2.1%

19.4%

Passenger load factor, %

68.9%

94.0%

74.5%

77.2%

Change vs. 2020, %

25.6p.p.

-

27.0p.p.

32.8p.p.

Change vs. 2019, %

(10.0p.p.)

0.5p.p.

(1.7p.p.)

(3.6 p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

6,835.5

4,892.5

2,850.4

14,578.5

Change vs. 2020, %

1.4х

-

2.8х

2.4х

Change vs. 2019, %

35.1%

95.2%

17.9%

46.0%

Fleetupdate

In May 2021 Aeroflot Airlines added two Airbus A350-900, three Airbus А320 and two Airbus А321. One Airbus A320 was phased-out. Aeroflot Airlines transferred four Boeing 737-800 to the fleet of Pobeda Airlines and five SSJ100s to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution. As of 31 May 2021, the fleet of Aeroflot Group consisted of 340 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet

Number of aircraft

May 2021

5M 2021

as of 31.05.2021

Aeroflot Group

+6

-2

340

Aeroflot Airlines

-3

-29

212

Pobeda Airlines

+4

+7

41

Rossiya Airlines

+5

+20

87

AeroflotGroupOperatingResults

(pro forma, excluding the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020) [3]

May 2021

May 2020

Change

5M 2021

5M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

3,591.8

281.7

12.8х

13,981.9

11,406.8

22.6%

- international

501.1

15.6

32.2х

1,823.2

4,469.7

(59.2%)

- domestic

3,090.8

266.1

11.6х

12,158.7

6,937.2

75.3%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

7,571.9

700.3

10.8х

29,093.7

29,882.9

(2.6%)

- international

1,741.1

89.9

19.4х

6,240.7

16,619.9

(62.5%)

- domestic

5,830.8

610.4

9.6х

22,852.9

13,263.0

72.3%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

9,985.8

1,523.6

6.6х

37,074.9

43,105.8

(14.0%)

- international

2,430.9

147.2

16.5х

8,816.9

23,447.2

(62.4%)

- domestic

7,554.9

1,376.4

5.5х

28,258.0

19,658.6

43.7%

Passenger load factor, %

75.8%

46.0%

29.9p.p.

78.5%

69.3%

9.1p.p.

- international

71.6%

61.0%

10.6 p.p.

70.8%

70.9%

(0.1 p.p.)

- domestic

77.2%

44.3%

32.8 p.p.

80.9%

67.5%

13.4 p.p.

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

20,884.1

11,544.2

1.8х

104,907.5

91,046.5

15.2%

- international

6,305.6

5,562.8

1.1х

39,042.2

47,313.0

(17.5%)

- domestic

14,578.5

5,981.4

2.4х

65,865.3

43,733.5

50.6%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

85.6

76.0

1.1х

458.2

427.5

7.2%

- international

33.1

47.8

69.4 %

222.9

257.4

(13.4%)

- domestic

52.5

28.2

1.9х

235.3

170.2

38.3%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

767.1

139.0

5.5х

3,076.6

3,117.0

(1.3%)

- international

189.8

55.9

3.4х

784.6

1,753.2

(55.2%)

- domestic

577.3

83.1

6.9х

2,292.1

1,363.8

68.1%

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

1,237.0

373.1

3.3х

4,854.0

5,471.0

(11.3%)

- international

347.2

202.6

1.7х

1,543.2

3,154.2

(51.1%)

- domestic

889.8

170.5

5.2х

3,310.8

2,316.8

42.9%

Revenue load factor, %

62.0%

37.3%

24.8p.p.

63.4%

57.0%

6.4p.p.

- international

54.7%

27.6%

27.1 p.p.

50.8%

55.6%

(4.7 p.p.)

- domestic

64.9%

48.8%

16.1 p.p.

69.2%

58.9%

10.4 p.p.

Revenue flights

27,148

4,644

5.8х

105,188

101,573

3.6%

- international

3,071

672

4.6х

12,769

36,588

(65.1%)

- domestic

24,077

3,972

6.1х

92,419

64,985

42.2%

Flight hours

65,950

14,049

4.7х

260,475

283,829

(8.2%)

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

Aeroflot Airlines

May 2021

May 2020

Change

5M 2021

5M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

1,612.2

206.3

7.8х

6,253.8

7,284.4

(14.1%)

- international

400.0

12.4

32.4х

1,396.9

3,456.3

(59.6%)

- domestic

1,212.2

193.9

6.3х

4,856.8

3,828.0

26.9%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

3,879.7

507.4

7.6х

14,742.6

20,011.0

(26.3%)

- international

1,418.0

61.8

22.9х

5,035.0

12,766.6

(60.6%)

- domestic

2,461.6

445.6

5.5х

9,707.5

7,244.3

34.0%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

5,636.1

1,149.6

4.9х

20,410.4

30,991.6

(34.1%)

- international

2,062.5

119.2

17.3х

7,397.7

18,970.8

(61.0%)

- domestic

3,573.6

1,030.4

3.5х

13,012.7

12,020.8

8.3%

Passenger load factor, %

68.8%

44.1%

24.7 p.p.

72.2%

64.6%

7.7 п.п.

- international

68.8%

51.9%

16.9 p.p.

68.1%

67.3%

0.8 п.п.

- domestic

68.9%

43.2%

25.6 p.p.

74.6%

60.3%

14.3 п.п.

Revenue flights

13,314

3,736

3.6х

51,645

73,482

(29.7%)

- international

2,446

627

3.9х

9,804

30,516

(67.9%)

- domestic

10,868

3,109

3.5х

41,841

42,966

(2.6%)

Flight hours

34,633

11,182

3.1х

136,689

208,244

(34.4%)

Pobeda Airlines

May 2021

May 2020

Change

5M 2021

5M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

1,237.4

1.0

-

5,004.3

2,494.6

2.0х

- international

8.8

-

-

208.7

447.4

(53.4%)

- domestic

1,228.7

1.0

-

4,795.6

2,047.2

2.3х

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

1,967.3

1.2

-

8,210.4

4,486.3

83.0%

- international

21.9

-

-

514.5

998.2

(48.5%)

- domestic

1,945.5

1.2

-

7,695.9

3,488.0

2.2х

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

2,096.4

1.3

-

8,857.4

4,928.8

79.7%

- international

26.2

-

-

618.1

1,141.0

(45.8%)

- domestic

2,070.2

1.3

-

8,239.3

3,787.9

2.2х

Passenger load factor, %

93.8%

89.9%

-

92.7%

91.0%

1.7 p.p.

- international

83.4%

-

-

83.2%

87.5%

(4.3 p.p.)

- domestic

94.0%

89.9%

-

93.4%

92.1%

1.3 p.p.

Revenue flights

6,999

6

-

28,598

14,541

96.7%

- international

56

-

-

1,332

2,720

(51.0%)

- domestic

6,943

6

-

27,266

11,821

2.3х

Flight hours

14,928

9

-

63,529

35,162

80.7%

Rossiya Airlines

May 2021

May 2020

Change

5M 2021

5M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

742.2

74.4

10.0х

2,723.8

1,627.8

67.3%

- international

92.3

3.2

28.7х

217.5

565.9

(61.6%)

- domestic

649.9

71.1

9.1х

2,506.3

1,061.9

2.4х

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

1,724.9

191.7

9.0х

6,140.7

5,385.6

14.0%

- international

301.2

28.1

10.7х

691.2

2,855.0

(75.8%)

- domestic

1,423.7

163.6

8.7х

5,449.6

2,530.6

2.2х

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

2,253.3

372.7

6.0х

7,807.2

7,185.3

8.7%

- international

342.2

28.1

12.2х

801.2

3,335.4

(76.0%)

- domestic

1,911.1

344.7

5.5х

7,006.0

3,849.9

82.0%

Passenger load factor, %

76.6%

51.4%

25.1p.p.

78.7%

75.0%

3.7p.p.

- international

88.0%

100.0%

(12.0 p.p.)

86.3%

85.6%

0.7 p.p.

- domestic

74.5%

47.5%

27.0 p.p.

77.8%

65.7%

12.1 p.p.

Revenue flights

6,835

902

7.6х

24,945

13,550

84.1%

- international

569

45

12.6х

1,633

3,352

(51.3%)

- domestic

6,266

857

7.3х

23,312

10,198

2.3х

Flight hours

16,389

2,857

5.7х

60,257

40,423

49.1%

Appendix 1.

AeroflotGroupOperatingResults(including the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020) [4]

May 2021

May 2020

Change

5M 2021

5M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

3,591.8

305.6

11.8х

13,981.9

11,730.5

19.2%

- international

501.1

15.6

32.0х

1,823.2

4,540.0

(59.8%)

- domestic

3,090.8

290.0

10.7х

12,158.7

7,190.5

69.1%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

7,571.9

730.3

10.4х

29,093.7

30,326.8

(4.1%)

- international

1,741.1

90.0

19.3х

6,240.7

16,727.1

(62.7%)

- domestic

5,830.8

640.3

9.1х

22,852.9

13,599.7

68.0%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

9,985.8

1,608.1

6.2х

37,074.9

43,979.5

(15.7%)

- international

2,430.9

148.9

16.3х

8,816.9

23,653.1

(62.7%)

- domestic

7,554.9

1,459.1

5.2х

28,258.0

20,326.4

39.0%

Passenger load factor, %

75.8%

45.4%

30.4p.p.

78.5%

69.0%

9.5p.p.

- international

71.6%

60.4%

11.2 p.p.

70.8%

70.7%

0.1 p.p.

- domestic

77.2%

43.9%

33.3 p.p.

80.9%

66.9%

14.0 p.p.

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

20,884.1

11,857.9

1.8х

104,907.5

93,112.9

12.7%

- international

6,305.6

5,562.8

1.1х

39,042.2

47,433.7

(17.7%)

- domestic

14,578.5

6,295.1

2.3х

65,865.3

45,679.2

44.2%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

85.6

76.5

1.1х

458.2

431.0

6.3%

- international

33.1

47.8

69.4 %

222.9

257.6

(13.4%)

- domestic

52.5

28.7

1.8х

235.3

173.4

35.7%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

767.1

142.2

5.4х

3,076.6

3,160.4

(2.6%)

- international

189.8

55.9

3.4х

784.6

1,763.0

(55.5%)

- domestic

577.3

86.3

6.7х

2,292.1

1,397.4

64.0%

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

1,237.0

381.5

3.2х

4,854.0

5,562.4

(12.7%)

- international

347.2

202.8

1.7х

1,543.2

3,176.7

(51.4%)

- domestic

889.8

178.8

5.0х

3,310.8

2,385.7

38.8%

Revenue load factor, %

62.0%

37.3%

24.7p.p.

63.4%

56.8%

6.6 p.p.

- international

54.7%

27.5%

27.1 p.p.

50.8%

55.5%

(4.7 p.p.)

- domestic

64.9%

48.3%

16.6 p.p.

69.2%

58.6%

10.7 p.p.

Revenue flights

27,148

5,567

4.9х

105,188

108,540

(3.1%)

- international

3,071

680

4.5х

12,769

37,729

(66.2%)

- domestic

24,077

4,887

4.9х

92,419

70,811

30.5%

Flight hours

65,950

15,569

4.2х

260,475

296,168

(12.1%)

[1] Management accounts.

[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.

[3] PJSC 'Aeroflot' terminated its participation in the capital of JSC 'Aurora Airlines' on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.

[4] PJSC 'Aeroflot' terminated its participation in the capital of JSC 'Aurora Airlines' on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii OAO published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 11:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
