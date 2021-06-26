Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Group Announces Operating Results for May 2021
06/26/2021 | 07:49am EDT
24 June 2021
Moscow,24 June2021 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for May and 5M 2021 [1]
KeyhighlightsofMay2021 [2]:
Aeroflot Group carried 3.6 million passengers, 12.8x up year-on-year and 25.8% down vs. 2019;
3.1 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 11.6x up year-on-year and 17.6% up vs. 2019;
Group's RPK increased by 10.8x year-on-year and decreased by 39.0% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 6.6x year-on-year and decreased by 37.9% vs. 2019;
Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 75.8%, a 29.9 percentage point increase year-on-year;
Pobeda Airlines carried 1.2 million passengers, passenger load factor was 93.8%.
May 2021 Operating Highlightscompared to May 2020 and 2019
Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights
Aeroflot
Pobeda
Rossiya
Total
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
1,612.2
1,237.4
742.2
3,591.8
Changevs. 2020, %
7.8х
-
10.0х
12.8х
Changevs. 2019, %
(46.0%)
43.7%
(25.7%)
(25.8%)
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
5,636.1
2,096.4
2,253.3
9,985.8
Changevs. 2020, %
4.9х
-
6.0х
6.6х
Changevs. 2019, %
(48.5%)
26.6%
(35.1%)
(37.9%)
Passenger load factor, %
68.8%
93.8%
76.6%
75.8%
Changevs. 2020, %
24.7p.p.
-
25.1p.p.
29.9p.p.
Change vs. 2019, %
(5.4p.p.)
2.5p.p.
(3.3p.p.)
(1.4p.p.)
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
12,392.6
5,005.3
3,486.1
20,884.1
Changevs. 2020, %
1.2х
-
2.5х
1.8х
Changevs. 2019, %
(28.4%)
18.6%
33.2%
(13.5%)
Aeroflot Group airlines: Domestic flights
Aeroflot
Pobeda
Rossiya
Total
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
1,212.2
1,228.7
649.9
3,090.8
Changevs. 2020, %
6.3х
-
9.1х
11.6х
Changevs. 2019, %
(14.4%)
86.3%
17.5%
17.6%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
3,573.6
2,070.2
1,911.1
7,554.9
Changevs. 2020, %
3.5х
-
5.5х
5.5х
Changevs. 2019, %
8.1%
79.9%
2.1%
19.4%
Passenger load factor, %
68.9%
94.0%
74.5%
77.2%
Changevs. 2020, %
25.6p.p.
-
27.0p.p.
32.8p.p.
Change vs. 2019, %
(10.0p.p.)
0.5p.p.
(1.7p.p.)
(3.6p.p.)
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
6,835.5
4,892.5
2,850.4
14,578.5
Changevs. 2020, %
1.4х
-
2.8х
2.4х
Changevs. 2019, %
35.1%
95.2%
17.9%
46.0%
Fleetupdate
In May 2021 Aeroflot Airlines added two Airbus A350-900, three Airbus А320 and two Airbus А321. One Airbus A320 was phased-out. Aeroflot Airlines transferred four Boeing 737-800 to the fleet of Pobeda Airlines and five SSJ100s to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution. As of 31 May 2021, the fleet of Aeroflot Group consisted of 340 aircraft.
Net changes in the fleet
Number of aircraft
May 2021
5M 2021
as of 31.05.2021
Aeroflot Group
+6
-2
340
Aeroflot Airlines
-3
-29
212
Pobeda Airlines
+4
+7
41
Rossiya Airlines
+5
+20
87
AeroflotGroupOperatingResults
(pro forma, excluding the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020) [3]
May 2021
May 2020
Change
5M 2021
5M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
3,591.8
281.7
12.8х
13,981.9
11,406.8
22.6%
- international
501.1
15.6
32.2х
1,823.2
4,469.7
(59.2%)
- domestic
3,090.8
266.1
11.6х
12,158.7
6,937.2
75.3%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
7,571.9
700.3
10.8х
29,093.7
29,882.9
(2.6%)
- international
1,741.1
89.9
19.4х
6,240.7
16,619.9
(62.5%)
- domestic
5,830.8
610.4
9.6х
22,852.9
13,263.0
72.3%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
9,985.8
1,523.6
6.6х
37,074.9
43,105.8
(14.0%)
- international
2,430.9
147.2
16.5х
8,816.9
23,447.2
(62.4%)
- domestic
7,554.9
1,376.4
5.5х
28,258.0
19,658.6
43.7%
Passenger load factor, %
75.8%
46.0%
29.9p.p.
78.5%
69.3%
9.1p.p.
- international
71.6%
61.0%
10.6 p.p.
70.8%
70.9%
(0.1 p.p.)
- domestic
77.2%
44.3%
32.8 p.p.
80.9%
67.5%
13.4 p.p.
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
20,884.1
11,544.2
1.8х
104,907.5
91,046.5
15.2%
- international
6,305.6
5,562.8
1.1х
39,042.2
47,313.0
(17.5%)
- domestic
14,578.5
5,981.4
2.4х
65,865.3
43,733.5
50.6%
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
85.6
76.0
1.1х
458.2
427.5
7.2%
- international
33.1
47.8
69.4 %
222.9
257.4
(13.4%)
- domestic
52.5
28.2
1.9х
235.3
170.2
38.3%
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
767.1
139.0
5.5х
3,076.6
3,117.0
(1.3%)
- international
189.8
55.9
3.4х
784.6
1,753.2
(55.2%)
- domestic
577.3
83.1
6.9х
2,292.1
1,363.8
68.1%
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
1,237.0
373.1
3.3х
4,854.0
5,471.0
(11.3%)
- international
347.2
202.6
1.7х
1,543.2
3,154.2
(51.1%)
- domestic
889.8
170.5
5.2х
3,310.8
2,316.8
42.9%
Revenue load factor, %
62.0%
37.3%
24.8p.p.
63.4%
57.0%
6.4p.p.
- international
54.7%
27.6%
27.1 p.p.
50.8%
55.6%
(4.7 p.p.)
- domestic
64.9%
48.8%
16.1 p.p.
69.2%
58.9%
10.4 p.p.
Revenue flights
27,148
4,644
5.8х
105,188
101,573
3.6%
- international
3,071
672
4.6х
12,769
36,588
(65.1%)
- domestic
24,077
3,972
6.1х
92,419
64,985
42.2%
Flight hours
65,950
14,049
4.7х
260,475
283,829
(8.2%)
Aeroflot Group Operating Results
Aeroflot Airlines
May 2021
May 2020
Change
5M 2021
5M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
1,612.2
206.3
7.8х
6,253.8
7,284.4
(14.1%)
- international
400.0
12.4
32.4х
1,396.9
3,456.3
(59.6%)
- domestic
1,212.2
193.9
6.3х
4,856.8
3,828.0
26.9%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
3,879.7
507.4
7.6х
14,742.6
20,011.0
(26.3%)
- international
1,418.0
61.8
22.9х
5,035.0
12,766.6
(60.6%)
- domestic
2,461.6
445.6
5.5х
9,707.5
7,244.3
34.0%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
5,636.1
1,149.6
4.9х
20,410.4
30,991.6
(34.1%)
- international
2,062.5
119.2
17.3х
7,397.7
18,970.8
(61.0%)
- domestic
3,573.6
1,030.4
3.5х
13,012.7
12,020.8
8.3%
Passenger load factor, %
68.8%
44.1%
24.7p.p.
72.2%
64.6%
7.7 п.п.
- international
68.8%
51.9%
16.9 p.p.
68.1%
67.3%
0.8 п.п.
- domestic
68.9%
43.2%
25.6 p.p.
74.6%
60.3%
14.3 п.п.
Revenue flights
13,314
3,736
3.6х
51,645
73,482
(29.7%)
- international
2,446
627
3.9х
9,804
30,516
(67.9%)
- domestic
10,868
3,109
3.5х
41,841
42,966
(2.6%)
Flight hours
34,633
11,182
3.1х
136,689
208,244
(34.4%)
Pobeda Airlines
May 2021
May 2020
Change
5M 2021
5M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
1,237.4
1.0
-
5,004.3
2,494.6
2.0х
- international
8.8
-
-
208.7
447.4
(53.4%)
- domestic
1,228.7
1.0
-
4,795.6
2,047.2
2.3х
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
1,967.3
1.2
-
8,210.4
4,486.3
83.0%
- international
21.9
-
-
514.5
998.2
(48.5%)
- domestic
1,945.5
1.2
-
7,695.9
3,488.0
2.2х
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
2,096.4
1.3
-
8,857.4
4,928.8
79.7%
- international
26.2
-
-
618.1
1,141.0
(45.8%)
- domestic
2,070.2
1.3
-
8,239.3
3,787.9
2.2х
Passenger load factor, %
93.8%
89.9%
-
92.7%
91.0%
1.7p.p.
- international
83.4%
-
-
83.2%
87.5%
(4.3 p.p.)
- domestic
94.0%
89.9%
-
93.4%
92.1%
1.3 p.p.
Revenue flights
6,999
6
-
28,598
14,541
96.7%
- international
56
-
-
1,332
2,720
(51.0%)
- domestic
6,943
6
-
27,266
11,821
2.3х
Flight hours
14,928
9
-
63,529
35,162
80.7%
Rossiya Airlines
May 2021
May 2020
Change
5M 2021
5M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
742.2
74.4
10.0х
2,723.8
1,627.8
67.3%
- international
92.3
3.2
28.7х
217.5
565.9
(61.6%)
- domestic
649.9
71.1
9.1х
2,506.3
1,061.9
2.4х
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
1,724.9
191.7
9.0х
6,140.7
5,385.6
14.0%
- international
301.2
28.1
10.7х
691.2
2,855.0
(75.8%)
- domestic
1,423.7
163.6
8.7х
5,449.6
2,530.6
2.2х
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
2,253.3
372.7
6.0х
7,807.2
7,185.3
8.7%
- international
342.2
28.1
12.2х
801.2
3,335.4
(76.0%)
- domestic
1,911.1
344.7
5.5х
7,006.0
3,849.9
82.0%
Passenger load factor, %
76.6%
51.4%
25.1p.p.
78.7%
75.0%
3.7p.p.
- international
88.0%
100.0%
(12.0 p.p.)
86.3%
85.6%
0.7 p.p.
- domestic
74.5%
47.5%
27.0 p.p.
77.8%
65.7%
12.1 p.p.
Revenue flights
6,835
902
7.6х
24,945
13,550
84.1%
- international
569
45
12.6х
1,633
3,352
(51.3%)
- domestic
6,266
857
7.3х
23,312
10,198
2.3х
Flight hours
16,389
2,857
5.7х
60,257
40,423
49.1%
Appendix 1.
AeroflotGroupOperatingResults(including the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020) [4]
May 2021
May 2020
Change
5M 2021
5M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
3,591.8
305.6
11.8х
13,981.9
11,730.5
19.2%
- international
501.1
15.6
32.0х
1,823.2
4,540.0
(59.8%)
- domestic
3,090.8
290.0
10.7х
12,158.7
7,190.5
69.1%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
7,571.9
730.3
10.4х
29,093.7
30,326.8
(4.1%)
- international
1,741.1
90.0
19.3х
6,240.7
16,727.1
(62.7%)
- domestic
5,830.8
640.3
9.1х
22,852.9
13,599.7
68.0%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
9,985.8
1,608.1
6.2х
37,074.9
43,979.5
(15.7%)
- international
2,430.9
148.9
16.3х
8,816.9
23,653.1
(62.7%)
- domestic
7,554.9
1,459.1
5.2х
28,258.0
20,326.4
39.0%
Passenger load factor, %
75.8%
45.4%
30.4p.p.
78.5%
69.0%
9.5p.p.
- international
71.6%
60.4%
11.2 p.p.
70.8%
70.7%
0.1 p.p.
- domestic
77.2%
43.9%
33.3 p.p.
80.9%
66.9%
14.0 p.p.
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
20,884.1
11,857.9
1.8х
104,907.5
93,112.9
12.7%
- international
6,305.6
5,562.8
1.1х
39,042.2
47,433.7
(17.7%)
- domestic
14,578.5
6,295.1
2.3х
65,865.3
45,679.2
44.2%
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
85.6
76.5
1.1х
458.2
431.0
6.3%
- international
33.1
47.8
69.4 %
222.9
257.6
(13.4%)
- domestic
52.5
28.7
1.8х
235.3
173.4
35.7%
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
767.1
142.2
5.4х
3,076.6
3,160.4
(2.6%)
- international
189.8
55.9
3.4х
784.6
1,763.0
(55.5%)
- domestic
577.3
86.3
6.7х
2,292.1
1,397.4
64.0%
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
1,237.0
381.5
3.2х
4,854.0
5,562.4
(12.7%)
- international
347.2
202.8
1.7х
1,543.2
3,176.7
(51.4%)
- domestic
889.8
178.8
5.0х
3,310.8
2,385.7
38.8%
Revenue load factor, %
62.0%
37.3%
24.7p.p.
63.4%
56.8%
6.6p.p.
- international
54.7%
27.5%
27.1 p.p.
50.8%
55.5%
(4.7 p.p.)
- domestic
64.9%
48.3%
16.6 p.p.
69.2%
58.6%
10.7 p.p.
Revenue flights
27,148
5,567
4.9х
105,188
108,540
(3.1%)
- international
3,071
680
4.5х
12,769
37,729
(66.2%)
- domestic
24,077
4,887
4.9х
92,419
70,811
30.5%
Flight hours
65,950
15,569
4.2х
260,475
296,168
(12.1%)
[1] Management accounts.
[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.
[3] PJSC 'Aeroflot' terminated its participation in the capital of JSC 'Aurora Airlines' on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.
[4] PJSC 'Aeroflot' terminated its participation in the capital of JSC 'Aurora Airlines' on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.
