    AFLT   RU0009062285

AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES

(AFLT)
  Report
Aeroflot Russian Airlines : hub grand opening celebrated in Krasnoyarsk

05/31/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
31 May 2021

31 May, 2021, Moscow - Krasnoyarsk region Governor Alexander Uss and Mikhail Poluboyarinov, CEO of Aeroflot took part in the grand opening of Aeroflot's hub at Krasnoyarsk D.A. Hvorostovsky International Airport.

The honoured guests of the ceremony toured the Hub Control Centre launched by Aeroflot as well as check-in and baggage claim areas. The attendees familiarized themselves with aircraft servicing procedures and saw Aeroflot's newest A321neo.

On 1 June 2021, Aeroflot will launch regular flights programme to Russian cities from Krasnoyarsk. SU 2878 service from Krasnoyarsk to Blagoveshchensk will be the inaugural flight of the programme. Initially, the schedule of direct flights from Krasnoyarsk will include five points: Krasnodar, Simferopol, Blagoveshchensk, Sochi, Irkutsk. New domestic and international destinations will later be added to the airline's route network.

More than 100,000 Aeroflot passengers are expected to use the hub in the summer season. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will be based at Krasnoyarsk airport. Krasnoyarsk airport's terminal complex is designed to serve 1300 departing passengers per hour.

Alexander Uss, Krasnoyarsk region Governor, said:

«Today marks a long-awaited event - Aeroflot has taken a decision to make Krasnoyarsk its home airport. We are grateful to our country's government and Aeroflot for the decision to make the national airline our base carrier. Both the region's advantageous geographic position and its role in social and economic development of Siberia and Russia at large along with the airport itself affected the decision. It is one of the most modern, beautiful and convenient airports of the country. Besides, few airports can observe such stringent technological requirements in terms of cleanliness, which is of special importance amid pandemic.»

Mikhail Poluboyarinov, CEO of Aeroflot, said:

«The launch of international hub in Krasnoyarsk is a milestone for both our airline and the whole of Russia's transport system. The air hub means new opportunities for our passengers, reduced travel time and fewer connections per trip, attractive air fares and all the possibilities of our Group's route network.»

Andrey Metzler, CEO of Krasnoyarsk International Airport, said:

«This is a unique project in the history of Krasnoyarsk region's aviation. We managed to implement it despite the challenging situation in the industry caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We've gone an extra mile to make the hub launch at our airport happen and are glad to welcome the national carrier, which has proved to be a guarantor of reliability, flight safety and passenger comfort throughout its more than 90-year long history.»

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii OAO published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 19:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
