AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES

AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES

(AFLT)
Russia spent 40.9 bln roubles from wealth fund on Aeroflot shares, says ministry

10/15/2020 | 02:33am EDT

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday it spent 40.9 billion roubles ($525.4 million) on shares in national carrier Aeroflot from the government's National Wealth Fund (NWF).

Last week the airline said it had raised 9.1 billion roubles from the Russian state in a secondary public offering and that the government would exercise pre-emptive rights to buy a further 40.9 billion roubles in shares.

($1 = 77.8402 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES -0.50% 59.7 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
NWF GROUP PLC 0.00% 192.5 Delayed Quote.6.94%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 77.957 Delayed Quote.24.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 186 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 7 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 802 M 809 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,17 $
Last Close Price 0,75 $
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yevgeny Ivanovich Ditrikh Chairman
Vladimir Nikolaevitch Antonov First Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Andrey Chikhanchin Deputy CEO-Commerce & Finance
Kirill Igorevich Bogdanov Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES-42.32%809
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.69%20 735
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.06%16 603
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.40%13 656
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-19.66%12 236
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-13.08%10 617
