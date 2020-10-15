Russia spent 40.9 bln roubles from wealth fund on Aeroflot shares, says ministry

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on
Thursday it spent 40.9 billion roubles ($525.4 million) on
shares in national carrier Aeroflot from the
government's National Wealth Fund (NWF).
Last week the airline said it had raised 9.1 billion roubles
from the Russian state in a secondary public offering and that
the government would exercise pre-emptive rights to buy a
further 40.9 billion roubles in shares.
($1 = 77.8402 roubles)
