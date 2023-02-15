Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJRD   US0078001056

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53:33 2023-02-15 pm EST
56.18 USD   +0.03%
03:40pAerojet Rocketdyne Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. - AJRD
BU
01/30Lockheed Martin, Partners Complete 2nd Test Flight of Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept Missile
MT
01/27U.S. Senator Warren urges FTC to stop L3Harris deal to buy Aerojet
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. - AJRD

02/15/2023 | 03:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Aerojet will receive only $58.00 in cash for each share of Aerojet that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ajrd/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
03:40pAerojet Rocketdyne Investor Alert By : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
01/30Lockheed Martin, Partners Complete 2nd Test Flight of Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Co..
MT
01/27U.S. Senator Warren urges FTC to stop L3Harris deal to buy Aerojet
RE
01/27L3Harris Technologies Bid for Aerojet Rocketdyne Faces Opposition From Senator Warren
MT
01/27Air Cargo : L3Harris to Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
AQ
01/27L3Harris Stock Edges Higher After 4Q Results
DJ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
2022Fitch Affirms L3Harris' IDR at 'BBB+' on Aerojet Acquisition; Outlook Revised to Negati..
AQ
2022Even Japan is turning hawkish
MS
2022JPMorgan Downgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Pri..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 205 M - -
Net income 2022 109 M - -
Net cash 2022 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 521 M 4 521 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 56,16 $
Average target price 58,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel L. Boehle VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas A. Corcoran Independent Director
Lance W. Lord Independent Director
Kevin Patrick Chilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.0.41%4 521
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.36%147 985
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.01%122 946
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-14.31%71 554
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.46%63 574
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.01%40 531