Aerojet Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – AJRD

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) to Lockheed Martin Corporation for $56.00 per share in cash is fair to Aerojet shareholders. As part of the transaction, Aerojet declared a $5.00 per share pre-closing special dividend to certain holders of its common shares and convertible senior notes which, unless revoked, will adjust the consideration to be paid by Lockheed to $51.00 per share at closing.

Halper Sadeh encourages Aerojet shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Aerojet and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Aerojet shareholders; (2) determine whether Lockheed is underpaying for Aerojet; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Aerojet shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Aerojet shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

