    AJRD   US0078001056

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
02:11 2022-07-21 pm EDT
42.16 USD   -1.89%
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Webcast

07/21/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT / 5:30 a.m. PDT. Eileen P. Drake, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Dan Boehle, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results and answer questions.

Conference Call and Webcast Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days at https://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events-and-presentations.

For additional information, visit our website: https://www.aerojetrocketdyne.com/.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the Company’s excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company’s websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com.

Contact information:
Investors: Kelly Anderson, vice president, Controller and Investor Relations 310-252-8155
Media: Steve Warren, vice president, Communications 703-650-0278


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
