Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:AJRD) dropped from S&P Composite 1500

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. is primarily engaged in providing solutions to its customers in the aerospace and defense, and real estate markets. The Company's segments include Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment includes the operations of its subsidiary, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc., a technology-based designer, developer and manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and aerospace and defense prime contractors. The Real Estate segment includes the activities of its subsidiary, Easton Development Company, LLC, related to the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of its excess real estate assets. The Company develops and manufactures liquid and solid rocket propulsion, air-breathing hypersonic engines, and electric power and propulsion for space, defense, civil and commercial applications.