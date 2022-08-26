Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium on September 8

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) today announced that it will participate in the Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium being held on September 8, 2022.



Chief Executive Officer and President Eileen P. Drake is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. EDT / 7:30 a.m. PDT.

To watch the presentation live, conference registration is available at Webinar Registration - Zoom.

A recording of the presentation and associated slide deck will be available after the presentation through the company’s website at http://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events-and-presentations.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the Company’s excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company’s websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com .

Contact information:

Investors: Kelly Anderson, investor relations 310-252-8155

Media: Steve Warren, vice president, communications 703-650-0278