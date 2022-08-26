Log in
    AJRD   US0078001056

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
08/26/2022
43.98 USD   -3.02%
08/26 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium on September 8
GL
08/23Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Shares Spike On Dealreporter Chatter
MT
08/16Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Opens Facility to Support US Navy's Torpedo Production
MT
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium on September 8

08/26/2022 | 06:37pm EDT
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) today announced that it will participate in the Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium being held on September 8, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer and President Eileen P. Drake is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. EDT / 7:30 a.m. PDT.

To watch the presentation live, conference registration is available at Webinar Registration - Zoom.

A recording of the presentation and associated slide deck will be available after the presentation through the company’s website at http://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events-and-presentations.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the Company’s excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company’s websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com.

Contact information:
Investors: Kelly Anderson, investor relations 310-252-8155
Media: Steve Warren, vice president, communications 703-650-0278


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 223 M - -
Net income 2022 143 M - -
Net cash 2022 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 530 M 3 530 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 94,4%
Managers and Directors
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel L. Boehle VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas A. Corcoran Independent Director
Lance W. Lord Independent Director
Kevin Patrick Chilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.-5.95%3 530
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.67%137 652
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION21.31%114 315
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION25.33%75 055
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION11.57%63 663
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.76%44 788