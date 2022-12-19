Aerojet Rocketdyne / L3 Harris Transaction: Investor Fact Sheet

Maximizing Value for All AJRD Shareholders

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction with L3Harris Technologies, Inc. ("L3Harris"), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") will file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and certain of its directors, executive officers and employees may be considered to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants can be found in the Company's Annual Report Amendment filed on Form 10-K/A with the SEC on May 2, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the proposed transaction and the expected benefits and anticipated timing of the proposed transaction.

Such factors include risks and uncertainties specific to this transaction, including failure to complete the transaction (due to failure to obtain stockholder or regulatory approvals or to satisfy all of the other conditions to the transaction), uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the transaction, failure by the parties to successfully integrate their respective businesses, significant transaction costs, and potential litigation relating to the transaction.

Factors relating to future financial operating results include: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; reductions, delays or changes in U.S. government spending; cancellation or material modification of one or more significant contracts; a significant decrease in the demand for the products the Company offers; failure to secure contracts; actions by competitors; and regulatory, legislative and technological developments. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 1, 2022.

These statements are based on assumptions that may not come true. All forward-looking disclosure is speculative by its nature, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information included in this communication, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed expectations or otherwise.