    AJRD   US0078001056

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:24 2022-08-16 pm EDT
43.91 USD   +3.33%
Aerojet Rocketdyne Opens Industry's First SCEPS Manufacturing Facility for Next Generation Torpedo Propulsion

08/16/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has officially opened its Center of Excellence for Undersea Propulsion to support the U.S. Navy’s next generation torpedoes. The first of its kind in the nation for industry, the facility will be used to produce the innovative undersea propulsion known as Stored Chemical Energy Propulsion System (SCEPS) and the entire torpedo afterbody.

“Having the only SCEPS manufacturing capability within the U.S. industrial base will enable our company to further support our nation’s undersea warfare needs,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “For more than 60 years, Aerojet Rocketdyne has powered critical U.S. Navy systems, and we look forward to expanding our capabilities to support the evolving needs of the U.S. Navy and our allies.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne independently funded the facility modernization, located at the company’s Coleman Aerospace subsidiary. The company will manufacture SCEPS boilers, produce tail cones and fully assemble the torpedo afterbody.

The new manufacturing facility will be used to support production for existing Aerojet Rocketdyne contracts, including the MK 54 MOD 2 Advanced Lightweight Torpedo prototype.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contacts:
Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839
eileen.lainez@rocket.com
Jessica Carlton, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 256-690-9626
jessica.carlton@rocket.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 223 M - -
Net income 2022 143 M - -
Net cash 2022 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 411 M 3 411 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 42,49 $
Average target price 45,33 $
Spread / Average Target 6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel L. Boehle VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas A. Corcoran Independent Director
Lance W. Lord Independent Director
Kevin Patrick Chilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.13%3 411
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.70%141 494
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION23.24%116 139
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION25.78%75 324
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.72%66 034
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.56%45 930