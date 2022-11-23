Advanced search
08:31aAerojet Rocketdyne Recognized as a Top Employer for Veterans
GL
08:31aAerojet Rocketdyne Recognized as a Top Employer for Veterans
GL
11/21Aerojet Rocketdyne to Expand Operations in Huntsville With New Manufacturing Facility
MT
Aerojet Rocketdyne Recognized as a Top Employer for Veterans

11/23/2022 | 08:31am EST
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two organizations have nationally recognized propulsion and power provider Aerojet Rocketdyne as a leading employer of veterans.

Forbes named Aerojet Rocketdyne one of America’s Best Employers for Veterans for 2022. In partnership with market research company Statista, thousands of U.S. veterans were surveyed to determine which companies excelled in veteran career development, recruitment and leadership opportunities.

Additionally, Military.com included Aerojet Rocketdyne in its 2022 Top 25 Veteran Employers list, noting “Although veterans make up only 6% of the American workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, each of these companies have a workforce of 10% to 47% veterans.”

“Veterans feel welcome at Aerojet Rocketdyne because many of the same values that service members live by in the military are at the core of what we do, and are reflected in the actions of our workforce,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.

Drake, who served in the U.S. Army as an aviation officer, noted veterans develop skills like leadership, adaptability and discipline that are particularly sought after in the Aerospace and Defense industry.

Aerojet Rocketdyne continues to seek out America’s best talent and is hiring at sites across the nation. For career information, visit rocket.com/careers.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contact:
Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839
eileen.lainez@rocket.com


