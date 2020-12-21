Log in
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aerojet Rocketdyne : Shares Rally After Lockheed Takeover Deal

12/21/2020 | 06:33am EST
By Robb M. Stewart

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares are poised to rally when the market opens Monday after Lockheed Martin Corp. announced plans to buy the space and missile-defense specialist in a deal valued at about $5 billion.

In premarket trading, Aerojet's shares were 28% higher after ending last week at $42.04, down 7.9% year-to-date.

Lockheed Martin has offered $56 a share for Aerojet, the company said Sunday. The price would fall to $51 at closing following the payment of a $5 cash dividend scheduled for March, reducing the cash cost of the deal to $4.4 billion. That marks a 42% premium to the weighted-average price over the last 90 days.

California-based Aerojet Rocketdyne has about 5,000 employees and last year recorded revenue of almost $2 billion. The deal has been unanimously approved by each company's board and is expected to close in the second half of next year, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-20 0632ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC. 0.45% 42.04 Delayed Quote.-7.93%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.97% 356.03 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 061 M - -
Net income 2020 142 M - -
Net cash 2020 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 198 M 3 198 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 814
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 50,83 $
Last Close Price 42,04 $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Mark A. Tucker Chief Operating Officer
Daniel L. Boehle CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, VP & Controller
James R. Henderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.93%3 198
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-20.56%105 842
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-8.56%99 611
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-11.87%50 537
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.43%43 712
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.39%39 335
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.