Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.    AJRD

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/21 03:06:15 pm
52.42 USD   +24.69%
03:04pS&P 500 pares losses as U.S. stimulus passage expected
RE
02:27pAEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Up About 25% After Lockheed Deal
DJ
10:55aWall Street drops on fears over new coronavirus strain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aerojet Rocketdyne : Up About 25% After Lockheed Deal

12/21/2020 | 02:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Dabaie

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares were up about 25%, to $52.32, in Monday afternoon trading.

Lockheed Martin Corp. said Sunday it would acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne for $56 per share in cash, which is expected to be reduced to $51 per share after the payment of a pre-closing special dividend.

Lockheed said this represents a post-dividend equity value of $4.6 billion and a total transaction value of $4.4 billion including the assumption of net cash.

Aerojet Rocketdyne declared a $5-a-share pre-closing special dividend to holders of its common shares and convertible senior notes.

Aerospace and defense rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne had 2019 revenue of about $2 billion and has nearly 5,000 employees and 15 primary operations sites across the U.S.,

Lockheed's plan to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne solidifies its focus on hypersonics, J.P. Morgan said in a note on Lockheed.

Lockheed Martin shares were down 1%, to $351.91.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-20 1426ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC. 24.54% 52.35 Delayed Quote.-7.93%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -1.20% 351.85 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
All news about AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
03:04pS&P 500 pares losses as U.S. stimulus passage expected
RE
02:27pAEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Up About 25% After Lockheed Deal
DJ
10:55aWall Street drops on fears over new coronavirus strain
RE
10:27aLOCKHEED MARTIN : To Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne, Strengthening Position As Leadi..
AQ
09:39aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, Apple, Lockheed Martin
09:33aLOCKHEED MARTIN : to buy rocket engine maker Aerojet for $4.4B
AQ
09:13aWall Street Futures Plunge as New COVID-19 Strain Overshadows $900 Billion St..
MT
08:31aAEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Thinking about buying stock in Nantkwest, RealPage, Aerojet..
PR
07:50aAEROJET ROCKETDYNE : RBC Adjusts Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings' PT to $56 From $51..
MT
06:33aAEROJET MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whe..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 061 M - -
Net income 2020 142 M - -
Net cash 2020 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 198 M 3 198 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 814
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 51,17 $
Last Close Price 42,04 $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Mark A. Tucker Chief Operating Officer
Daniel L. Boehle CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, VP & Controller
James R. Henderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.93%3 198
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-20.56%105 842
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-8.56%99 611
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-11.87%50 537
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.43%43 712
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.39%39 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ