    AJRD   US0078001056

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:04:00 2023-04-20 pm EDT
56.53 USD   +0.04%
12:33pAerojet Rocketdyne to Provide Additional Armor-Piercing Components for M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank Rounds
GL
04/19Aerojet Rocketdyne to Provide Propulsion for Three Additional Orion Spacecraft
GL
04/18Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers Propulsion for Artemis III Mission
GL
Aerojet Rocketdyne to Provide Additional Armor-Piercing Components for M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank Rounds

04/20/2023 | 12:33pm EDT
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne’s specialty metal provider Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee (AOT) has been awarded a multi-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract worth up to $75 million by the Army’s Project Manager for Maneuver Ammunitions Systems to provide M829A4 120mm Kinetic Energy round components. The M829A4 is an Armor-Piercing, Fin-Stabilized, Discarding-Sabot, Tracer round fired from the U.S. Army’s M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank.

“We are pleased to continue supporting the Army with the cutting-edge, armor-piercing technology that protects our forces and keeps our adversaries on the defensive,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “In terms of precision and lethality, the M829A4 tank round is second to none, which is what our brave men and women in uniform deserve.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne has provided these armor-piercing components since the introduction of the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank.

The M829A4 is the newest design of the U.S. Army’s Kinetic Energy tank round and the 5th generation of technology for kinetic energy projectile design. The round is proven to have outstanding accuracy and lethality.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contact:
Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839
eileen.lainez@rocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fca91346-6b3a-4cbb-add2-34b99d707d90


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 321 M - -
Net income 2023 195 M - -
Net cash 2023 61,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 547 M 4 547 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 283
Free-Float 94,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 56,50 $
Average target price 58,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel L. Boehle Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Thomas A. Corcoran Non-Executive Chairman
Lance W. Lord Independent Director
Kevin Patrick Chilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.0.91%4 547
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.71%151 774
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.07%125 401
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.12%72 537
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.78%62 742
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.24%38 664
