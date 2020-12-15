Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.    AJRD

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Another Aerojet Rocketdyne Hypersonic Engine Makes History

12/15/2020 | 01:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) have achieved record levels of thrust by a scramjet engine 10 years after making history by powering the first hydrocarbon-fueled and cooled air-breathing hypersonic flight test. The AFRL-Aerojet Rocketdyne team recently completed a successful series of hot-fire tests of an advanced air-breathing hypersonic engine under the United States Air Force’s Medium Scale Critical Components (MSCC) program.

“Our scramjet engine powered the United States Air Force X-51A Waverider when it made history in 2010 by completing the longest air-breathing hypersonic flight ever and we continue to propel the technology,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “Our Generation-3 scramjet delivers increased performance and affordability because of our significant investments in our skilled workforce, advanced technologies and innovative manufacturing processes.”

The 18-foot Aerojet Rocketdyne scramjet engine produced record levels of thrust, in excess of 13,000 lbs. The testing occurred over 12 months with more than an hour of sustained combustion at several hypersonic flight conditions. Tests were conducted across a range of Mach numbers demonstrating performance to accelerate a vehicle approximately 10 times the size of the X-51, at hypersonic speeds.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne successfully demonstrated the scalability of their air-breathing scramjet engine, proving its applicability to platforms ranging from missiles to high speed aircraft,” said AFRL Program Manager Paul Kennedy. “Years of preparation paid off as the completion of the MSCC test program sets the foundation for design of hypersonic propulsion systems across a broad range of vehicle scale and Mach operability.”

Testing was accomplished by the ground test team operating the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Aerodynamic and Propulsion Test Unit (APTU) at Arnold Air Force Base.

“AEDC and the APTU facility have been proud to partner on this challenging and rewarding test program. The test team has worked through COVID-19 restraints, shared base resources and hardware limitations to make the test successful,” said Kirk Butler, director of Operations for the AEDC’s Hypersonic Systems Test Branch and Ground Test Team Section Lead. “The knowledge gained from this testing will be studied for years and will drive future designs.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne has continued to improve the aerothermal performance, affordability, scalability and rapid manufacturability of scramjet engines to meet emerging needs. The company’s innovative design incorporates numerous advanced technologies and manufacturing materials and processes. With ongoing investments in facility modernization, retention of highly-skilled personnel, and decades of expertise in scramjets, solid rocket motors and warheads, the company is well-positioned to meet a range of defense operational requirements.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contact:
Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839
eileen.lainez@rocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86852b9f-dabc-4047-be9c-7412bb09e68e


Primary Logo

AR Hypersonic Engine

Aerojet Rocketdyne completes a successful series of hot-fire tests of an advanced air-breathing hypersonic engine under the USAF’s MSCC program. Some of the camera titling has been removed for a clearer image.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
01:53pAnother Aerojet Rocketdyne Hypersonic Engine Makes History
GL
12/11Aerojet Rocketdyne Powers ULA Launch of National Reconnaissance Office Payloa..
GL
11/18AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Propulsion plays key role in atlas v mission for the nro
AQ
11/13Aerojet Rocketdyne Propulsion Plays Key Role in Atlas V Mission for the NRO
GL
10/27AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Reports 2020 third quarter results
AQ
10/26AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
10/26AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
10/26AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
AQ
10/26Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 061 M - -
Net income 2020 142 M - -
Net cash 2020 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 282 M 3 282 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 814
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 50,00 $
Last Close Price 43,14 $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Mark A. Tucker Chief Operating Officer
Daniel L. Boehle CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, VP & Controller
James R. Henderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.-5.52%3 282
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-19.85%106 793
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.11%100 067
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.62%49 681
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.05%43 903
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.00%39 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ