Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJRD   US0078001056

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 10:44:39 am EDT
39.73 USD   +0.99%
08:10aAerojet Rocketdyne Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein Issues Statement at Start of Delaware Trial of CEO Eileen Drake
BU
05/20Eileen Drake Solicits Proxies from Shareholders of Aerojet Rocketdyne
CI
05/18Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends For Special Meeting of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COMMITTEE FOR AEROJET ROCKETDYNE SHAREHOLDERS AND VALUE MAXIMIZATION REMINDS STOCKHOLDERS TO SUBMIT CONSENTS TO CALL A SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS NEXT MONTH

05/23/2022 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eileen P. Drake (the CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD)) and the other members of the Committee For Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization (the "Committee") filed a definitive solicitation statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the solicitation of agent designations to call a special meeting of stockholders of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") on May 3, 2022, with the ultimate desire to get to a meeting so that stockholders can finally vote on their Board of Directors.

Today, the Committee reminds  stockholders to submit agent designations as soon as possible so that a special meeting of stockholders can be held in June.

We believe this is a necessary step in light of Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein's and his associates' continuing flip-flopping on the issue and unwillingness to agree upon a fixed and unconditioned meeting date and record date for the Company's 2022 annual meeting.  The Company's last annual meeting was held over a year ago – on May 5, 2021.  For the past several months, the Committee has sought to establish a fixed and unconditioned date for the 2022 annual meeting, so that Aerojet Rocketdyne stockholders get the opportunity to decide the composition of their Board of Directors.  Please join the Committee in moving ahead toward setting a definitive meeting date so the Company's Board of Directors can finally be voted upon.  

Shareholders with questions can contact our solicitor: D.F. King & Co., (212) 269-5550 (collect) or via e-mail at AJRD@dfking.com.

Important Information

This communication is being sent by members of the Committee in their individual capacity, and not on or behalf of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc (the "Company"). No Company resources were used in connection with these materials.  On May 3, 2022, Eileen P. Drake and the other members of the Committee For Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization filed a definitive solicitation statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the solicitation of agent designations to call a special meeting of stockholders of the Company.

Contact:
D.F. King & Co., Inc.
Edward T. McCarthy / Tom Germinario
AJRD@dfking.com

Committee's Website:
https://maximizeajrdvalue.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/committee-for-aerojet-rocketdyne-shareholders-and-value-maximization-reminds-stockholders-to-submit-consents-to-call-a-special-meeting-of-stockholders-next-month-301552940.html

SOURCE Committee for Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
08:10aAerojet Rocketdyne Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein Issues Statement at Start of ..
BU
05/20Eileen Drake Solicits Proxies from Shareholders of Aerojet Rocketdyne
CI
05/18Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends For Special Meeting of Aerojet Rocketdyne..
CI
05/18Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Provides Information to Shareholders
CI
05/18Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends FOR Special Meeting of Aerojet Rocketdyn..
PR
05/18Aerojet Rocketdyne Executive Chairman and Aligned Shareholder Warren Lichtenstein Annou..
BU
05/16Aerojet Rocketdyne Discloses Results of Non-Management Committee’s Investigation
CI
05/16Aerojet Rocketdyne Says Chairman Didn't Harass or Retaliate Against CEO, Still `Acted I..
MT
05/16Glass Lewis Recommends Aerojet Rocketdyne Stockholders to Vote For Request to Call Spec..
CI
05/16Glass Lewis Recommends Aerojet Rocketdyne Stockholders to Vote For Request to Call Spec..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations