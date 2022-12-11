Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJRD   US0078001056

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
53.89 USD   -0.31%
01:15pNASA's Artemis I Mission Sees Successful Completion
GL
12/08Aerojet Rocketdyne Wins $98.5 Million Contract to Make New Joint Economical Sled Track Rockets
MT
12/08Aerojet Rocketdyne to Produce New Joint Economical Sled Track Rockets
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NASA's Artemis I Mission Sees Successful Completion

12/11/2022 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASA’s Artemis I mission came to a successful conclusion today with the splashdown and recovery of the Orion spacecraft. This mission was an uncrewed, integrated flight test of the hardware and technology that will take humans back to the Moon for the first time in more than five decades.

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, Orion spacecraft and Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida performed flawlessly during the Artemis I launch on Nov. 16. During a nearly 26-day mission, Orion traveled more than 1.4 million miles on a path that took it around and beyond the Moon before returning to Earth. The flight testing and data from the mission inform future Artemis missions.

As the foundational elements of NASA’s deep space exploration architecture, Orion is the safest human spacecraft ever developed, and the launch and ground systems were designed to deliver greater mass and volume with more Earth-orbit departure energy than any existing system. With planned upgrades, the architectures will be able to support future missions to destinations beyond the Moon, including Mars.

The next step in NASA’s Artemis program is launching the first crewed flight to the Moon and back on the Artemis II mission. All elements for that mission are deep into assembly. Work on Artemis III, which aims to put the first woman and person of color on the Moon, is well under way with many of the systems, such as the propulsion for SLS and Orion, nearly complete.

The Artemis program constitutes an important national capability that leverages more than 3,800 suppliers and 60,000 workers across all 50 states. The program sustains an essential industrial base of large, mid-size and small companies that provide high-tech, professional jobs across the country.

Industry partners – Aerojet Rocketdyne, Boeing, Jacobs, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman – applaud NASA and their suppliers across the nation for the successful once-in-a-generation accomplishment of launching SLS and Orion as humanity looks toward exploring deep space as humans never have before.

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne provided the 39 propulsive elements to the mission, including the RS-25 and RL10 engines affixed to the core and upper stage that carried the SLS and Orion into orbit, as well as the jettison motor for the Orion spacecraft’s Launch Abort System (LAS).
  • Boeing is the prime contractor for the design, development, test and production of the launch vehicle core stage and upper stages as well as the development of the flight avionics suite.
  • Jacobs was responsible for the rocket’s final assembly, integration, testing, launch and recovery operations support, including development of the Artemis ground and launch control software used in the NASA Launch Control Center at Kennedy Space Center.
  • Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the Orion spacecraft, including the LAS, crew module and crew module adaptor.
  • Northrop Grumman contributed the twin solid rocket boosters that supplied more than 75% of the thrust at launch, as well as the abort motor and attitude control motor for the LAS.

Contacts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne:
Mary Engola
Mary.Engola@rocket.com 
571-289-1371

Boeing:
Megan Gessner
Megan.Gessner@Boeing.com
256-640-3036

Jacobs:
Tracy Yates
Tracy.E.Yates@NASA.gov
321-750-1739
Lockheed Martin:
Gary Napier
gary.p.napier@lmco.com
720-224-7955

Northrop Grumman:
Kendra Kastelan
Kendra.Kastelan@ngc.com 
385-232-0297		 

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
01:15pNASA's Artemis I Mission Sees Successful Completion
GL
12/08Aerojet Rocketdyne Wins $98.5 Million Contract to Make New Joint Economical Sled Track ..
MT
12/08Aerojet Rocketdyne to Produce New Joint Economical Sled Track Rockets
GL
12/08Aerojet Rocketdyne to Produce New Joint Economical Sled Track Rockets
GL
12/08Aerojet Rocketdyne to Produce New Joint Economical Sled Track Rockets
CI
12/01Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Unit Gets $239.7 Million Modification to US Missile Defense..
MT
11/30General Electric Eyes $4 Billion Acquisition Of US Aerospace Group Aerojet Rocketdyne
MT
11/30Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lead Wednesday Markets Reversal
MT
11/30Sector Update: Tech
MT
11/30Top Midday Gainers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 205 M - -
Net income 2022 109 M - -
Net cash 2022 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 331 M 4 331 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 53,89 $
Average target price 53,67 $
Spread / Average Target -0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel L. Boehle VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas A. Corcoran Independent Director
Lance W. Lord Independent Director
Kevin Patrick Chilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.15.25%4 331
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.61%144 630
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.06%126 734
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION39.65%81 410
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION18.50%67 693
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.14%41 038