AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds AJRD, RP, NTWN and COHR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

02/23/2021 | 03:27pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, AJRD shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash, without interest, less any dividends declared prior to the merger.  The per share price is expected to be reduced to $51.00 after the expected pre-closing payment of a special cash dividend of $5.00 per share to AJRD shareholders.  If you own AJRD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/ajrd/

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo, L.P.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, RP shareholders will receive $88.75 in cash for each share of RP common stock that they hold.  If you own RP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/rp/

Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Appgate.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTWN will acquire Appgate through a reverse merger that will result in Appgate becoming a publicly traded company.  If you own NTWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ntwn/

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Lumentum will acquire COHR in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which COHR shareholders will receive $100.00 in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each COHR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $206.66 based upon Lumentum's February 22, 2021 closing price of $90.00.  If you own COHR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cohr/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ajrd-rp-ntwn-and-cohr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301233858.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
