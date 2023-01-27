Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJRD   US0078001056

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:23:39 2023-01-27 pm EST
55.76 USD   -1.06%
02:14pU.S. Senator Warren urges FTC to stop L3Harris deal to buy Aerojet
RE
01:17pL3Harris Technologies Bid for Aerojet Rocketdyne Faces Opposition From Senator Warren
MT
08:31aAir Cargo : L3Harris to Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Senator Warren urges FTC to stop L3Harris deal to buy Aerojet

01/27/2023 | 02:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of L3Harris is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has expressed concern about a broad range of corporate consolidation, wrote to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to urge it to oppose U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies' deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, her office said.

L3Harris had announced the planned acquisition in mid-December, saying it would buy Aerojet for $4.7 billion in cash as it looks to tap into rising demand for missiles amid the Ukraine conflict. It has said that it expects to complete the deal this year.

Warren said the deal was the latest buy in decades of consolidation among defense contractors.

"This deal between Aerojet and L3Harris would reduce competition in the shrinking defense industry to a new low, and I encourage the FTC to oppose this dangerous transaction," she said in the letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan and Commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Slaughter. All are Democrats.

The letter is dated Thursday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mark Porter and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2023
All news about AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
02:14pU.S. Senator Warren urges FTC to stop L3Harris deal to buy Aerojet
RE
01:17pL3Harris Technologies Bid for Aerojet Rocketdyne Faces Opposition From Senator Warren
MT
08:31aAir Cargo : L3Harris to Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
AQ
06:56aL3Harris Stock Edges Higher After 4Q Results
DJ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
2022Fitch Affirms L3Harris' IDR at 'BBB+' on Aerojet Acquisition; Outlook Revised to Negati..
AQ
2022Even Japan is turning hawkish
MS
2022JPMorgan Downgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Pri..
MT
2022Ajrd Alert : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Aerojet Rocketdyne H..
AQ
2022DA Davidson Downgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne to Sell From Buy After Announced Sale to L3Ha..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 205 M - -
Net income 2022 109 M - -
Net cash 2022 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 529 M 4 529 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 56,36 $
Average target price 58,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel L. Boehle VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas A. Corcoran Independent Director
Lance W. Lord Independent Director
Kevin Patrick Chilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.0.77%4 529
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.90%147 544
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.48%116 792
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.09%67 875
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-8.56%62 475
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.06%37 422