Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna S P A : 2022 Italian Excellences – October 2022
PU
Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna S P A : 2022 Italian Excellences – October 2022
PU
Bologna Airport : publication of minutes of the General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S p A : 2022 Italian Excellences – October 2022

10/12/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY PRESENTATION

PARIS, OCTOBER 11TH 2022

HIGHLIGHTS & STRATGEY

H1 2022 FINANCIALS

2022 KEY UPDATES

2

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

  • STRATEGY

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

HIGHLIGHTS & STRATGEY

H1 2022 FINANCIALS

2022 KEY UPDATES

3

BOLOGNA'S AIRPORT MAIN CHARACTERISTICS

9.4 MILLION PAX IN 2019 - 79.2% INTERNATIONAL PAX

ITALY'S FORTH AIRPORT FOR GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY

ICCSAI - Fact Book 2019

CENTRAL GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION

HIGH STANDARD OF LIVING

STRONG ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

HIGHLIGHTS & STRATGEY

H1 2022 FINANCIALS

2022 KEY UPDATES

GROUP'S HISTORY

FIRST FLIGHT

1933

from Bologna on September 4th, 1933

1961

ASAB ENTRUSTED BY ITALIAN GOV'T

with management and development of the

1979

airport for a period of 20 years.

ADB AS SOLE OPERATOR

1990

of the airport of Bologna.

2004

FOUNDATION

of Aeroporto Civile di Bologna, soon replaced by the Azienda Speciale per l'Aeroporto di Bologna (ASAB)

FROM ASAB TO ADB

ASAB changed name to ASAER and then to «Aeroporto G. Marconi di Bologna» (AdB).

AIRPORT CONCESSION UNTIL 2044

granted by ENAC (Italian National Civil Aviation Authority)

RUNAWAY EXTENSION

Rapid traffic

progression in the last years

Pax (in M)

1990 1+

2000 3+

2006 4+

5+

TERMINAL RENOVATION (2011-2013)

increase in airport capacity, expansion of

2013

shopping areas, allowing for smoother

passenger flows.

2015

COMMITMENT TO REACH NET ZERO

2019

CARBON EMISSIONS BY 2050

4

while reaching a record-breaking passenger

volume of about 9.5M.

with intercontinental and low-cost flights operating from the airport.

PUBLIC LISTING ON BORSA ITALIANA - STAR segment

2010

2013 6+

2016 7+

2017 8+

2019 9+

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

OUR STRATEGIC AMBITION AND LONG TERM APPROACH

TO BE THE IDEAL GATEWAY FOR ITALY

HIGHLIGHTS & STRATGEY

H1 2022

FINANCIALS

2022 KEY UPDATES

TO ENHANCE CONNECTIVITY AND CARE FOR A UNIQUE PASSENGER EXPERIENCE

The route development opportunities together with the ground transport network expansion could make Bologna Airport an ideal air to ground gateway not only for outgoing but also for incoming passengers and accessibility

5

Bologna Airport to be recognized by

passengers as an ideal gateway thanks to its rich destination network, the ease of access from the wider region and the high

quality of its facilities and services

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 14:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
