OCTOBER 10TH 2023
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
BOLOGNA'S AIRPORT MAIN CHARACTERISTICS
- MILLION PAXIN 2019 - 79.2% INTERNATIONAL PAX
- MILLION PAXIN 2022 - 73.9% INTERNATIONAL PAX
ITALY'S FIFTH AIRPORT FOR GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY
ICCSAI - Fact Book 2022
CENTRAL GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION
HIGH STANDARD OF LIVING
STRONG ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
GROUP'S HISTORY
FIRST FLIGHT
1933
from Bologna on September 4th, 1933
1961
ASAB ENTRUSTED BY ITALIAN GOV'T
with management and development of the
1979
airport for a period of 20 years.
ADB AS SOLE OPERATOR
1990
of the airport of Bologna.
2004
FOUNDATION
of Aeroporto Civile di Bologna, soon replaced by the Azienda Speciale per l'Aeroporto di Bologna (ASAB)
FROM ASAB TO ADB
ASAB changed name to ASAER and then to «Aeroporto G. Marconi di Bologna» (AdB).
AIRPORT CONCESSION UNTIL 2044
granted by ENAC (Italian National Civil Aviation Authority)
RUNAWAY EXTENSION
Rapid traffic
progression in the last years
Pax (in M)
1990 1+
2000 3+
2006 4+
5+
TERMINAL RENOVATION (2011-2013)
increase in airport capacity, expansion of
2013
shopping areas, allowing for smoother
passenger flows.
2015
COMMITMENT TO REACH NET ZERO
2019
CARBON EMISSIONS BY 2050
while reaching a record-breaking passenger
volume of about 9.5M.
with intercontinental and low-cost flights operating from the airport.
PUBLIC LISTING ON BORSA ITALIANA - STAR segment
2010
2013 6+
2016 7+
2017 8+
2019 9+
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
OUR STRATEGIC AMBITION AND LONG TERM APPROACH
TO BE THE IDEAL GATEWAY FOR ITALY
TO ENHANCE CONNECTIVITY AND CARE FOR A UNIQUE PASSENGER EXPERIENCE
The route development opportunities together with the ground transport network expansion could make Bologna Airport an ideal air to ground gateway not only for outgoing but also for incoming passengers and accessibility
Bologna Airport to be recognized by
passengers as an ideal gateway thanks to its rich destination network, the ease of access from the wider region and the high
quality of its facilities and services
AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.
