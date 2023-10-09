COMPANY PRESENTATION

PARIS, OCTOBER 10TH 2023

HIGHLIGHTS & STRATGEY

H1 2023 FINANCIALS

2023 KEY UPDATES

2

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

  • STRATEGY

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

HIGHLIGHTS & STRATGEY

H1 2023 FINANCIALS

2023 KEY UPDATES

3

BOLOGNA'S AIRPORT MAIN CHARACTERISTICS

  1. MILLION PAXIN 2019 - 79.2% INTERNATIONAL PAX
  2. MILLION PAXIN 2022 - 73.9% INTERNATIONAL PAX

ITALY'S FIFTH AIRPORT FOR GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY

ICCSAI - Fact Book 2022

CENTRAL GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION

HIGH STANDARD OF LIVING

STRONG ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

HIGHLIGHTS & STRATGEY

H1 2023 FINANCIALS

2023 KEY UPDATES

GROUP'S HISTORY

FIRST FLIGHT

1933

from Bologna on September 4th, 1933

1961

ASAB ENTRUSTED BY ITALIAN GOV'T

with management and development of the

1979

airport for a period of 20 years.

ADB AS SOLE OPERATOR

1990

of the airport of Bologna.

2004

FOUNDATION

of Aeroporto Civile di Bologna, soon replaced by the Azienda Speciale per l'Aeroporto di Bologna (ASAB)

FROM ASAB TO ADB

ASAB changed name to ASAER and then to «Aeroporto G. Marconi di Bologna» (AdB).

AIRPORT CONCESSION UNTIL 2044

granted by ENAC (Italian National Civil Aviation Authority)

RUNAWAY EXTENSION

Rapid traffic

progression in the last years

Pax (in M)

1990 1+

2000 3+

2006 4+

5+

TERMINAL RENOVATION (2011-2013)

increase in airport capacity, expansion of

2013

shopping areas, allowing for smoother

passenger flows.

2015

COMMITMENT TO REACH NET ZERO

2019

CARBON EMISSIONS BY 2050

4

while reaching a record-breaking passenger

volume of about 9.5M.

with intercontinental and low-cost flights operating from the airport.

PUBLIC LISTING ON BORSA ITALIANA - STAR segment

2010

2013 6+

2016 7+

2017 8+

2019 9+

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

OUR STRATEGIC AMBITION AND LONG TERM APPROACH

TO BE THE IDEAL GATEWAY FOR ITALY

HIGHLIGHTS & STRATGEY

H1 2023

FINANCIALS

2023 KEY UPDATES

TO ENHANCE CONNECTIVITY AND CARE FOR A UNIQUE PASSENGER EXPERIENCE

The route development opportunities together with the ground transport network expansion could make Bologna Airport an ideal air to ground gateway not only for outgoing but also for incoming passengers and accessibility

5

Bologna Airport to be recognized by

passengers as an ideal gateway thanks to its rich destination network, the ease of access from the wider region and the high

quality of its facilities and services

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

