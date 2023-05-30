Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADB   IT0001006128

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.

(ADB)
  Report
2023-05-30
8.480 EUR   -0.24%
Summary 
Summary

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S p A : BOLOGNA AIRPORT JOINS THE GLOBAL CELEBRATION OF AIRPORT CLIMATE ACTION MILESTONE

05/30/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
30/05/2023

Today, the global airport industry marks a major sustainability milestone of more than 500 airports engaged in climate action within Airport Carbon Accreditation. Bologna Airport joins the global celebration, forming integral part of the 500 airports across the world certified under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme - the independent framework guiding airports on the pathway to more sustainable operations.


Bologna Airport is certified at Level 3+ Neutrality, having met the stringent requirements of this level of accreditation.


Nazareno Ventola, Chief Executive Officer of Aeroporto di Bologna said: "Bologna airport is strongly committed in contributing to decarbonization of the aviation sector, having the challenging objective to reach Net Zero Carbon by 2030. Our Decarbonisation Action Plan, part of our comprehensive ESG Action Plan, includes specific projects and initiatives aimed at neutralizing our Scope 1 and 2 emission as well as engage our stakeholders in reducing Scope 3 emissions. In addition, Bologna airport strongly supports the Municipality of Bologna in the Carbon Neutral Cities 2030 program".


Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE which runs the global programme commented: "Today's news is a watershed moment for airport climate action. More than 500 airports including the busiest hubs on the planet are committed to decarbonising within the Airport Carbon Accreditation framework. While we note this excellent achievement, brought about by increasing ambition of airports in all world regions, we do not intend to stop there. The next frontier for the programme will be providing a blueprint for a net zero carbon airport operation. Watch this space!"


Niclas Svenningsen, Manager for Programmes Coordination at the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCCC) said: "The collective impact of 500 airports around the world working towards a common goal of carbon reduction is a force to be reckoned with. Accelerating decarbonisation has now become more urgent than ever, against the backdrop of alarming scientific reports flowing from the IPCC and real shifts in the planet's climate witnessed by us all. We need to decarbonise as fast as possible, or face daunting externalities of unchecked rise in emissions. It is heartening to witness the sheer number of airports from five continents all involved in Airport Carbon Accreditation. We need more initiatives of this standing and reach to guide us through this challenging time of transformation."

Airport Carbon Accreditation is the only institutionally-endorsed, global carbon management certification programme for airports. It independently assesses and recognises the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through 6 levels of certification: 'Mapping', 'Reduction', 'Optimisation', 'Neutrality', 'Transformation' and 'Transition'.
Through its 6 levels of certification, Airport Carbon Accreditation acknowledges that airports are at different stages in their journey towards comprehensive carbon management. It is a programme for airports of all sizes, extending beyond hubs and regional airports with scheduled passenger traffic, to include general aviation and freight-focused airports.
Find the full list of accredited airports and more information about the programme here: www.airportcarbonaccreditation.org


Attachments

Disclaimer

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 18:20:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
