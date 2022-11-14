Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADB   IT0001006128

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.

(ADB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-11-14 am EST
7.640 EUR    0.00%
11:55aAeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna S P A : Risultati finanziari al 30/09/2021
PU
11:55aAeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna S P A : Consolidated 9M 2021 Results
PU
11/06Bologna Airport : Enac has approved the 2023-2026 four-year plans presented by AdB and preliminary to signing a new “contratto di programma” for the 2023-2026 period
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S p A : Consolidated 9M 2021 Results

11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9M 2022 RESULTS

BOLOGNA, NOVEMBER 14TH 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

9M 2022 FINANCIALS

2022 KEY UPDATES

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

2

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

HIGHLIGHTS

9M 2022 FINANCIALS

2022 KEY UPDATES

3

EUROPEAN TRAFFIC TREND IN 9M 2022

Sep22

YTD Sep22

Q3 2022

European Traffic

YTD

YTD

trend

Set21

Set19

Set21

Set19

Q3 2021

Q3 2019

Total passengers

52%

(12%)

131%

(21%)

61%

(12%)

EU airports

58%

(12% )

147%

(20% )

63%

(12% )

EU+ airports

66%

(12% )

165%

(22% )

74%

(13% )

Non EU+ airports

9%

(15% )

37%

(18% )

18%

(9% )

International pax

70%

(13%)

179%

(22%)

84%

(14%)

Domestic pax

14%

(7%)

48%

(16%)

14%

(8%)

Freight

2%

8%

(1%)

5%

(1%)

6%

ACI Europe confirms the recovery in passenger traffic, but after an increasing trend in Q1 2022 Europe started to register a

decline in airline bookings signaling a demand that is being eroded by travel disruption and inflation concerns, while the flatlining capacity recovery suffers from shortages in the aviation supply chain.

However, the gradual recovery in 9M 2022 was the result of most States in the EU+ area easing restrictions for both intra-European and external travel on the back of strong pent-up demand. The best performing markets in the EU+ area in September were Albania (+62%), Bosnia & Herzegovina (+37%) and Kosovo (+26%). Worst performing were Belarus (- 56%), Slovenia (-52%)and Czech Republic (-36%).

In the rest of Europe, the Russian war against Ukraine seemed to have only partially impacted the passenger traffic trend in 9M 2022, recovering from -39% in Q1 2022 to -19% in Q2 2022 and -12% in Q3 2022. While passenger traffic has been increasingly recovering the pre-pandemicvolumes, the spread of the new Covid-19variants has been pushing downward the overall traffic levels. However, among the 5 best airport performers within the third group (passengers in a range from 5 to 10 million), AdB stands in the fourth place during the summer season (+2% vs Jun19, +4% vs Jul19 and + 5% vs Aug19).

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

Source: ACI Europe.

TRAFFIC TREND OF MAIN ITALIAN AIRPORTS IN 9M 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

9M 2022 FINANCIALS

2022 KEY UPDATES

TRAFFIC IN ITALY: -16.5% vs 9M 2019

Italian airports recorded 125 million passengers in 9M 2022, an increase compared to 2021 (+72.6 million pax, +139.3%), but still below the 2019 volumes (-24.7 million pax, -16.5%).

Strong recovery in traffic volumes by the airports of southern Italy and the islands (in particular Palermo, Bari Naples and Catania). The positive change recorded by Linate is due to airport closure in 2019.

In 9M 2022, Bologna is the seventh Italian airport with a market share of 5.2% (vs 4.8% in 9M 2019).

4

Source: Assaeroporti, Aeroporti2030.

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

HIGHLIGHTS

9M 2022 FINANCIALS

2022 KEY UPDATES

5

BLQ TRAFFIC PERFORMANCE IN 9M 2022

In 9M 2022 total passengers were 6,498,592, +158.2% vs 2021, with 54,270

movements (+96.9% vs 2021).

If compared to 2019, 9M 2022 passengers decreased by 9.4% and movements

by 7.8%.

+158.2% vs 9M 2021

-9.4% vs 9M 2019

+375.5% vs H1 2021

+61.7% vs Q3 2021

-17.3% vs H1 2019

+3.3% vs Q3 2019

AEROPORTO G. MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.p.A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 16:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
